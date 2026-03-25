Just Released

Applications Now Open for the Community Outreach Program

A free opportunity for non-profit organizations to participate in the award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival®

(Des Moines, IA) – The Des Moines Arts Festival® has opened applications for the Community Outreach Program presented by the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The award-winning program offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate in the Festival and share their mission and programming with thousands of guests free of charge, thanks to funding from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation. The Des Moines Arts Festival is June 26 – 28, 2026, in Western Gateway Park.

The Community Outreach Program provides non-profit partners with a 10 x 10 booth, signage, basic infrastructure, and a $250 stipend for supplies or staffing. In turn, the partners provide a team to manage their booth and offer guests a free interactive arts-related activity. The non-profit partners may display signage and distribute information within their booth.

All non-profit organization spaces are part of the Festival’s “Creative Zone”, located on Grand Ave. west of 15th Street. The area also features MidAmerican Energy Company’s Boom Art.

“The Community Outreach Program remains one of the Festival’s most popular initiatives,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “Thanks to the support of the MidAmerican Energy Foundation, Central Iowa nonprofits gain a valuable opportunity to share their missions with the public while helping provide free activities for all Festival guests.”

Space is limited to 20 non-profit organizations. To learn more and apply, interested non-profits should visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/cop

Applications Close: May 10, 2026

Selected organizations notified on or by May 19, 2026

Images for media use can be accessed at desmoinesartsfestival.org/media