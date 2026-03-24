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Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life to feature Battle at the Barn in Des Moines

Johnston, Iowa — Battle at the Barn in Des Moines will be featured in an upcoming episode of Iowa PBS’s Iowa Life, a magazine-style series uncovering the diverse tapestry of Iowa’s people, cultures and stories. The episode will premiere Monday, April 6 at 9:30 p.m. It will be rebroadcast Saturday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Battle at the Barn is a unique indoor racing event held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. During the event, Coke syrup is applied to the concrete floor to create a sticky surface for drivers and high speeds. The episode will also include segments about Strawberry Point, Fuerzas Culturales and the Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Fest.

Hosted by Charity Nebbe, Iowa Life explores the exceptional lives of the individuals who call Iowa home. Through compelling interviews, scenic visuals and authentic storytelling, the series shines a spotlight on the cultural gems and inspiring stories that make Iowa the fascinating place it is.

Fans can go behind the scenes, connect with fellow Iowans and learn more by following Iowa Life on Facebook.

In addition to our statewide broadcasts, Iowa PBS, WORLD and Create are available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live, pbs.org/livestream, and the PBS app. Iowa PBS KIDS is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live or the PBS KIDS app. Iowa PBS programs are also available on most popular platforms. See all the ways you can watch by visiting iowapbs.org/watch.

Learn more at iowapbs.org.

For more information about Iowa PBS, please contact Hayley Schaefer at 515.776.0406 or hayley.schaefer@iowapbs.org.