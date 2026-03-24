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Confluence Brewing Company Announces Distribution Partnership with Jefferson County Ciderworks

Des Moines, IA — Confluence Brewing Company is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Jefferson County Ciderworks, expanding access to Jefferson County Ciderwork’s award-winning ciders across Central and Western Iowa.

Beginning April 6, 2026, Confluence Brewing Company will take over distribution of Jefferson County Ciderworks products throughout a broad territory spanning from just west of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, south of Cedar Falls/Waterloo, and across key communities including Grinnell, Marshalltown, Pella, the Des Moines metro, Ames, Fort Dodge, Carroll, Council Bluffs, Shenandoah, and surrounding areas.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing together two independently built Iowa brands with shared values rooted in craftsmanship, community, and growth.

“I have known Jesse Narducci, founder and cider maker at Jefferson County Ciderworks, for many years—going back to their earliest days,” said John Martin, owner of Confluence Brewing Company. “We both started by self-distributing and shared a similar mindset about building something from the ground up. Over the years, I’ve told him—only half-joking—that we’d be ready whenever they were. I’m thrilled that the time has come.”

The agreement follows more than a month of collaboration between the two teams to align on a shared vision for growth and distribution strategy. Based on Jefferson County Ciderworks’ strong sales performance in the past year, the brand will immediately become Confluence’s largest partner supplier.

Jefferson County Ciderworks, known for its dedication to quality ingredients and traditional cider-making techniques, has built a loyal following across Iowa. This partnership will allow the brand to scale its distribution while maintaining its commitment to craftsmanship.