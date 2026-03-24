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Contribution is part of the nationwide Great American Egg Drive, a national effort by America’s egg farmers to donate eggs to food banks across the country this spring

WHO: The American Egg Board, HATCH, Versova, Food Bank of Iowa

WHAT: Versova will donate 280,800 eggs to the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa, to help ensure families experiencing food insecurity have access to nutritious, high-quality protein ahead of spring holiday celebrations, including Easter and Passover.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

10 a.m.

WHERE: Food Bank of Iowa

2220 E. 17th St., Des Moines, IA 50316

INFORMATION: Supporting local communities is a cause close to the heart of America’s egg farmers, who donate eggs to food banks and hunger relief organizations throughout the year. This spring, the American Egg Board, on behalf of America’s egg farmers, is expanding those efforts through the Great American Egg Drive, working together to deliver eggs directly from farms to food banks nationwide so that wholesome, nutritious protein reaches the families who need it most.

Through this initiative, America’s egg farmers are donating more than 6 million eggs to food banks across the country through the spring holiday season. Egg farmers are committed to fighting hunger and regularly donate eggs to food banks and local communities to help feed families in need.

The Great American Egg Drive is coordinated in partnership with HATCH, a nonprofit organization that connects farms with food banks year-round. HATCH buys surplus protein from American farmers and works directly with food banks to identify demand, getting protein—and in this case, eggs—to the communities where it’s needed most.

For this local donation, Versova will provide 280,800 eggs to the Food Bank of Iowa, where the eggs will be distributed to families in need across the community.

Eggs are one of the most in-demand foods at food banks because they provide high-quality protein and essential nutrients in a versatile form that families can use in a wide variety of meals.

For more information on the Great American Egg Drive, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

PHOTO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Eggs will be unloaded at the food bank and placed in refrigerators until they can be distributed through the food bank’s network.

Representatives from Versova and the Food Bank of Iowa will be available for interviews and photo opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT: Media Contact: Carissa Welsh, carissaw@aboutinspire.com

On-Site Contact: Meghann Winters-Rowe, meghannr@aboutinspire.com