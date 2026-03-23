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TLC, Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue Announced for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand

The Iowa Lottery Grandstand Concert Series – Krause Group Stage

DES MOINES, IA (03/23/2026) (readMedia)– The ultimate throwback party tour is coming to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2026. TLC, Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue are bringing the It’s Iconic The Tour to the Iowa State Fair on Tuesday, August 18.

This isn’t just a concert – it’s a full-on era. TLC’s signature blend of R&B and hip-hop attitude, Salt-N-Pepa’s groundbreaking swagger, and En Vogue’s powerhouse harmonies helped define a generation of music, fashion and culture. With hits like “No Scrubs,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Free Your Mind” and “Hold On,” these groups didn’t just top charts – they defined it.

It’s time to bring back the sound of your favorite mix tapes. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. For ticket purchasing tips and tricks, visit iowastatefair.org.

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue – It’s Iconic The Tour

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

8 p.m.

Tickets: $44.40 – $104.40

Convenience fees included

For the full press release, please see https://www.iowastatefair.org/media/news-releases

The 2026 Iowa State Fair Iowa Lottery Grandstand Concert Series – Krause Group Stage announcements will roll out as concerts are confirmed. The following shows are already on sale: Thursday, August 13, HARDY with special guest McCoy Moore; Friday, August 14, Rod Stewart with special guest Richard Marx; Saturday, August 15, The Red Clay Strays; Sunday, August 16, Lainey Wilson with special guest Tigirlily Gold (limited seats available); Wednesday, August 19, AJR; Thursday, August 20, Riley Green with special guest Mackenzie Carpenter; and Sunday, August 23, Josiah Queen with special guest Ben Fuller. Watch Iowa State Fair socials, www.iowastatefair.org or sign up for our e-newsletter for upcoming announcements.

BEWARE of THIRD-PARTY TICKET SALES: Only iowastatefair.org and etix.com sell official online tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Although other online ticket brokers may imply they are an official seller, we can’t guarantee tickets purchased from other sources are legitimate. We understand the frustration with third-party ticket sellers and have implemented the following procedures: Delayed delivery, bot stoppers, 3D secure authentication, customer/order ticket limits, and technology to look for and block fraudulent behavior. As third-party tactics change, we will continue to evolve our technology and practices to help make sure Iowa State Fair Grandstand tickets go directly to our loyal concertgoers and fans.