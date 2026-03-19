IOWA WILD DONATES 50,000 MEALS TO “TAME THE HUNGER” IN DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOLS

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DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wild today announced the donation of over 50,000 pre-packaged meals to the Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS Program and local organizations through the team’s annual “Tame The Hunger” event.

“We are thrilled to package and donate over 50,000 meals for the third year in a row in support of the Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS Program,” said Allie Brown Korinek, Iowa Wild VP of Business Operations. “Since the launch of our Tame The Hunger program in 2017, we have provided over 370,000 meals to those in need in the Des Moines community. Supporting Des Moines is at the heart of our community initiatives, and this event exemplifies our commitment as an organization.”

Iowa Wild players, staff, and fans spent the afternoon on Tuesday, Mar. 17 packaging meals at EMC Expo Center to benefit children and families associated with the Des Moines Public Schools SUCCESS Program. The meals, provided by Meals From The Heartland, will provide enough food to feed 192 children for an entire year.

“The Iowa Wild continues to step in to support Des Moines Public Schools students and families by donating 50,000 meals, and we are grateful!” said Jennifer Stalder, SUCCESS Elementary & Secondary Supervisor. “From the donors who help raise the necessary funds to the players, staff, and fans who come together at Tame The Hunger to pack meals, this is a true community effort. For our families to have access to easy to prepare, nutritious meals in schools is critical as prices continue to rise and food insecurity touches more of our students each day. The Iowa Wild’s donation of meals helps ease the financial burden for folks in our school community, so on behalf of DMPS students and families, thank you to all involved in Tame The Hunger.”

Since its conception in 2017, Tame The Hunger has been a staple event for the Iowa Wild every season. To date, the Wild have packed more than 371,392 meals.

“We enjoy working with the Iowa Wild and the young men on this team who show us that dedication, grit, and effort produce life-changing results,” said Chuck Current, Meals From The Heartland Executive Director. “Through the Tame The Hunger event, the team and their fans continue to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger. Likewise, 70,000+ volunteers will package more than 23 million meals this year to be shared with our neighbors facing food insecurity around the world. We appreciate the Iowa Wild and their fans for helping us fight hunger through this impactful event!”

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