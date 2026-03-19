Just Released

Iowa State Fair Announces Parking Improvements and New Free Park-and-Ride Option for 2026

DES MOINES, IA (03/19/2026) (readMedia)– The Iowa State Fair is introducing several parking and traffic improvements for 2026 designed to make getting to and from the Fairgrounds smoother and safer.

Following the 2025 Fair, Fair staff reviewed traffic patterns and collected feedback from guests, neighbors, vendors and partners. That feedback helped identify areas where adjustments could improve safety, reduce congestion and get the Fairgoer to the fun faster.

“These updates come directly from listening to Fairgoers,” said Iowa State Fair CEO/Manager Jeremy Parsons. “Our goal is always to make the Fair experience better, and that starts with making it easier to get here.”

New FREE Park-and-Ride Option

One of the biggest improvements for 2026 will be a new free park-and-ride option from Southridge Mall. This free option replaces the former Southeast Polk High School location because the City of Pleasant Hill ended its agreement with the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART).

Fairgoers will still be able to ride DART buses from two downtown locations: the Center Street Parking Garage (with expanded parking) and the State Capitol. DART service from these locations will continue to cost $3 per person (with some discounts offered).

The new CIT Transportation buses operating from Southridge Mall will be free for all riders. Both services will drop off and pick up Fairgoers at Gate 10 off East 30th.

Additional Parking and Traffic Improvements

Several other changes are planned to help traffic move more efficiently around the Fairgrounds:

New Parking Lot Entrance

A new parking lot entrance will be added along University Avenue at E 38th Street to help move traffic and make entry quicker for guests arriving from the north side of the Fairgrounds.

Parking Adjustments for Safety and Congestion

For pedestrian safety, the Fair is reducing parking inside the Fairgrounds and will shift more Fair-related parking to areas south of Dean Avenue. This change is designed to limit the mixing of vehicles and pedestrians and ease congestion inside the grounds.

“We know parking and traffic are some of the biggest challenges at the Fair,” Parsons said. “These improvements won’t solve everything overnight, but we think they are meaningful steps in the right direction. We’ll continue listening to Fairgoers and improving from here.”

The 2026 Iowa State Fair will take place August 13-23 and the theme is Fair Spirit in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.