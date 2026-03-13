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The Des Moines Women’s Club will host their 118th Annual Art Exhibition from Sunday, March 13 through Saturday, March 21.

(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Women’s Club will host their 118th Annual Art Exhibition from Sunday, March 13 through Saturday, March 21. Central Iowa artists will again display their original art for the viewing pleasure of the public. Admittance is free, and some items will be available for purchase. This year’s judge is M.A.S.S. Gallery director Beau Scott.

Save the Dates:

• Opening Reception and Awards Presentation: 1-3 PM, Sunday, March 15. Open to the public.

• Art Exhibition Gallery Hours: 10 AM-4 PM Monday through Saturday.

• Gallery Night: 5-7 PM, Friday, March 20. Open to the public. Refreshments and light appetizers will be served.

The Des Moines Women’s Club was established in 1885, and its primary objective was to develop and maintain a free public art gallery in Des Moines. The Hoyt Sherman Place Gallery is home to a large collection of nineteenth and twentieth century paintings and classical sculptures. Twelve paintings from the original DMWC collection can be seen in the Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery today.

For inquiries: Des Moines Women’s Club / 515-348-6946 / dmwclub@hoytsherman.org