Noce Jazz & Cabaret Announces March- May 2026 Lineup Highlighting National Headliners, Stage Re-Dedication, New Spring Soiree

Just Released

DES MOINES, IA- Noce Jazz & Cabaret announces its spring 2026 schedule, featuring an expansive lineup of internationally-touring headliners, brand-new local premieres, and a ten year anniversary event. The upcoming months showcase a dense rotation of national talent including five-time Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson, Stéphane Wrembel, and Veronica Swift, among others. Alongside these headliners, Noce continues its commitment to high-end local production with several new house-produced revues featuring its company artists, culminating in an epic new spring soiree celebrating all things Noce as the club prepares for The Next Ten Years.

As the club prepares for the Soiree May 22nd, a limited number of stage engravings will be available for purchase to help celebrate the Re-Dedication of the stage. Names of individuals, couples, or families, are available for purchase for a limited time, giving patrons a chance to be on stage at Noce for good. Additionally, discounted membership bundles are available for those who purchase a stage engraving. Tickets to ‘The Next Ten Years: A Noce Soiree’ are free to those who purchase an engraving. These spots are available at https://nocedsm.square.site/

Spring Lineup Highlights

Stéphane Wrembel (March 27): One of the preeminent guitarists of his generation, Wrembel brings his world-renowned Sinti-inspired sound to Noce. Famous for his work on the sound track for Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris, his performance is a brilliant call back to the great work of Django Reinhardt..

The Songbook Project (April 2): A collaborative standards revue featuring Max Wellman and special guest Andrew Walesch out of Phoenix, AZ. This show brings together two of the region’s most celebrated songbook vocalists for a night of curated classics and high-end arrangements.

Andrew Walesch Sings Tony Bennett (April 3): Direct from Phoenix, Andrew Walesch leads a 10-piece orchestra through custom arrangements of Tony Bennett’s greatest hits, offering a deeply personal and musically rich tribute to the late legend.

The Domita Show (April 4): A new cabaret starring Noce company artist Domita Sanchez. This production fuses live big-band vocals with theatrical drag and cabaret, featuring a 10-piece ensemble performing everything from Louis Jordan to Beyoncé.

Life Lines: Joyann Parker (April 10): Billboard-charting roots and soul singer Joyann Parker celebrates the release of her newest album, Life Lines. Known for her raw vocal authority, this performance blends blues, gospel, and 70s-inspired Americana.

Gabriel Espinosa Band ft. Misha Tsiganov (April 24): Acclaimed bassist Gabriel Espinosa returns with New York-based pianist Misha Tsiganov. This performance highlights Espinosa’s unique fusion of Latin jazz and mainstream swing, backed with instrumentation.

Black Magic: Napoleon Douglas (May 2): Noce company artist Napoleon Douglas premieres a new revue highlighting the legacy of Black vocalists in jazz. Featuring a 10-piece orchestra, the show spans the works of Nat King Cole and Sammy Davis Jr. to modern icons like Gregory Porter.

Karrin Allyson (May 14 & 15): Five-time Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson returns for two nights. As one of the most respected jazz vocalists in the world today, Allyson is known for her mastery of ballads, bossa nova, and the Great American Songbook.

The Next Ten Years: A Noce Soiree (May 22): A capstone spring celebration marking a decade of Noce and dedicating the stage for the next ten years. This evening features all Noce company artists-Max Wellman, Napoleon Douglas, Gina Gedler, Lauren Vilmain, and Domita Sanchez- with a 10-piece big band.

Broadway Baby: Lauren Vilmain (May 29): Lauren Vilmain returns to the stage with her 10-piece orchestra for a night of showtunes. This Noce production features arrangements by Brian Martin that reimagine the greatest hits of the Broadway stage.

Joe & Jobim: Aviana Gedler (May 30): Emerging star Aviana Gedler brings a specialized program to Noce, focusing on the bossa nova genius of Antonio Carlos Jobim and the historic collaborations of Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald.

Weekly series

Tuesdays: The Des Moines Big Band (in residence) + monthly themed specialty nights, and local schools featured.

Wednesdays: Jazz on the House — doors 6pm, music 7–10pm, no cover, all-night happy hour

Fridays: After Hours @ Noce — late-night, no cover, happy hour pricing

Saturdays: Last Call w/ Max Wellman — late-night standards following the prime-time show

FULL SCHEDULE (March- May 2026)

Wed, Mar 18 — 7:00 PM — Vocalist Cyrille Aimee (National Act)

Thu, Mar 19 — 7:00 PM — NOLA Jazz Band!

Fri, Mar 20 — 7:00 PM — Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra

Fri, Mar 20 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, Mar 21 — 7:00 PM — For Once In My Life w/ Napoleon Douglas

Sat, Mar 21 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Tue, Mar 24 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Wed, Mar 25 — 7:00 PM — Jazz on the House w/ Nick Leo & Co. (No cover; happy hour)

Thu, Mar 26 — 7:00 PM — The Blake Shaw Big(ish) Band

Fri, Mar 27 — 7:00 PM — Guitarist Stephane Wrembel (National Act)

Fri, Mar 27 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Tue, Mar 31 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Wed, Apr 01 — 7:00 PM — Jazz on the House w/ Seth Rezek & Co. (No cover; happy hour)

Thu, Apr 02 — 7:00 PM — The Songbook Project: Andrew Walesch & Max Wellman

Fri, Apr 03 — 7:00 PM — Andrew Walesch Sings Tony Bennett w/ His Orchestra

Fri, Apr 03 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, Apr 04 — 7:00 PM — The Domita Show, feat. Travis Ness

Sat, Apr 04 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Sun, Apr 05 — 7:00 PM — Vocalist Veronica Swift (National Act)

Tue, Apr 07 — 7:00 PM — Jazz Goes to the Movies: The Des Moines Big Band

Wed, Apr 08 — 7:00 PM — Jazz on the House w/ Napoleon Douglas & Co.

Thu, Apr 09 — 7:00 PM — WAVE CAGE

Fri, Apr 10 — 7:00 PM — Life Lines: An Album Release w/ Joyann Parker

Fri, Apr 10 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, Apr 11 — 7:00 PM — Something To Talk About: A Night of Classic Country w/ Gina Gedler

Sat, Apr 11 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Tue, Apr 14 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Thu, Apr 16 — 7:00 PM — Across The Universe: The Tanner Taylor Trio Plays The Beatles

Fri, Apr 17 — 7:00 PM — Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra

Fri, Apr 17 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, Apr 18 — 7:00 PM — Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra

Sat, Apr 18 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Tue, Apr 21 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Wed, Apr 22 — 7:00 PM — Jazz on the House w/ Jack Curtis & Co. (No cover; happy hour)

Thu, Apr 23 — 7:00 PM — The Listening Room: Songwriter Andrew Hoyt

Fri, Apr 24 — 7:00 PM — The Gabriel Espinosa Band, feat. Misha Tsiganov

Fri, Apr 24 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, Apr 25 — 7:00 PM — Kansas City’s The Grand Marquis (National Act)

Sat, Apr 25 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Tue, Apr 28 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Wed, Apr 29 — 7:00 PM — Jazz on the House w/ Zane Gedler & Co. (No cover; happy hour)

Thu, Apr 30 — 7:00 PM — Jason Plays Danielson: An Evening Of Original Compositions

Fri, May 01 — 7:00 PM — Voix de Ville: A Noce Folly From Max Wellman

Fri, May 01 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, May 02 — 7:00 PM — Black Magic: Napoleon Douglas Sings Nat, Sammy, & More

Sat, May 02 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Tue, May 05 — 7:00 PM — Blake Shaw with the Des Moines Big Band: Shaw ’Nuff

Fri, May 08 — 7:00 PM — A Night At Noce w/ Max & Napoleon

Fri, May 08 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, May 09 — 7:00 PM — Gina Gedler w/ The Soya Vista Jazz Orchestra

Sat, May 09 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Tue, May 12 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Thu, May 14 — 7:00 PM — 5 Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson (National Act)

Fri, May 15 — 7:00 PM — 5 Time Grammy Nominee Karrin Allyson (National Act)

Fri, May 15 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, May 16 — 7:00 PM — NOLA Does Disney!

Sat, May 16 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Tue, May 19 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Thu, May 21 — 7:00 PM — KC Vocalist Jackie Myers

Fri, May 22 — 7:00 PM — THE NEXT TEN YEARS: A NOCE SOIREE

Fri, May 22 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, May 23 — 7:00 PM — Jazz Vocalist Marisa Cravero

Sat, May 23 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

Tue, May 26 — 7:00 PM — The Des Moines Big Band, in residence

Wed, May 27 — 7:00 PM — Jazz on the House w/ Scott Davis & Co. (No cover; happy hour)

Thu, May 28 — 7:00 PM — KC Trombonist Marcus Lewis w/ His Quintet

Fri, May 29 — 7:00 PM — Broadway Baby: Lauren Vilmain & Her Jazz Orchestra

Fri, May 29 — 9:30 PM — After Hours @ Noce (No cover; happy hour)

Sat, May 30 — 7:00 PM — Joe & Jobim w/ Aviana Gedler

Sat, May 30 — 9:30 PM — Last Call w/ Max Wellman

For more information, full calendar listings, and tickets, visit nocedsm.com or contact Noce at info@nocedsm.com.