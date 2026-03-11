Just Released

USA Swimming, USA Swimming Foundation Release 2026 Community Impact Grant Recipients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the national governing body for swimming in the United States, and its philanthropic arm, the USA Swimming Foundation, today announced the 2026 Community Impact Grant recipients. This year, 13 programs have received $65,000 in funds to provide aquatic programming, support diverse coaches, and create competitive opportunities locally. This round of grants, funded by philanthropic giving, brings the total number of programs supported to 53, with a total impact of $630,000 distributed nationwide.

“At USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation, we believe access to competitive swimming should exist in every community,” USA Swimming and USA Swimming Foundation Chief Executive Officer Kevin Ring said. “Our Community Impact Grants continue to meet local communities where they are, ensuring families across the country have access to the sport of swimming. As we build momentum toward the LA28 Olympic Games, we are proud to invest in programs that are creating lasting impact and strengthening the future of our sport.”

The USA Swimming Foundation introduced the Community Impact Grant program in 2020 with the goal of providing access to competitive swimming for underrepresented swimming communities, supporting diverse coaches, and uplifting municipal community swim club programs within USA Swimming clubs. They focus on three areas of support:

• Creating partnerships between USA Swimming clubs and a facility or recreational organization that does not currently have a club;

• Supporting USA Swimming clubs led by women and/or diverse individuals; and

• Partnering USA Swimming clubs with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to create competitive programs for youth in campus pools. Congratulations to the following programs who will be receiving 2026 Community Impact Grant funding:

• Alligator Aquatics (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

• City of Mobile Swim Association (Mobile, Al.)

• DC Wave Swim Team (Washington, D.C.)

• Gateway Region YMCA (St. Louis, Mo.)• Gleason Family YMCA Riptides (Wareham, Mass.)

• Greater Des Moines YMCA (Des Moines, Iowa)

• Greenbriar Valley Aquatic Center (Lewisburg, WV)

• Northern Lights Swim Association Marlins (Morehead, Minn.)

• Piranha Swimming at Darien YMCA (Darien, Conn.)

• Ridgefield Aquatic Club (Ridgefield, Conn.)

• Salem Swim Club (Salem, Ore.)

• Sumter Family YMCA (Sumter, S.C.)

• Westside Indianapolis Swim Team (Brownsburg, Ind.)

Click here for the full list of Community Impact Grant funding recipients. For more information on USA Swimming’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts, please visit https://www.usaswimming.org/diversity.

To learn more about USA Swimming Foundation, please visit https://www.usaswimming.org/foundation.