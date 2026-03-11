Iowa Bankers Help Iowa PBS Raise Nearly $12,000 at Festival

Bankers volunteer for public television’s annual fundraising campaign.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (March 11, 2026) — Ten bankers from across the state helped kick off Iowa PBS’ annual pledge drive, known as Festival, which continues through March 15. Volunteers answered pledge phones from 6-10 p.m. to help raise $11,790 for the public television network.

“The Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) has been a longtime supporter of Iowa PBS, and we look forward to the continued partnership,” said Jenica Lensmeyer, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and industry relations. “Our partnership with PBS is a natural fit — we both value strengthening Iowa communities through education.”

The IBA and Iowa banks have been involved with Festival for 28 years, beginning in 1998. This year’s volunteers represented three banks from across the state in addition to the association.

“Volunteering for the Iowa PBS Festival was truly a rewarding experience,” said Jenna Hammond, AVP and human resource director at Raccoon Valley Bank in Perry. “I have been a PBS viewer my whole life, from watching “Sesame Street” as a child to enjoying the historical programming and the “PBS News Hour” as an adult. Giving back to an organization that has made such an impact on my life is a memory that I will always cherish.”

Photo included: Iowa bankers volunteer at the 2026 Iowa PBS Festival fundraiser on March 2 in Johnston.