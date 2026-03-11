Greater Des Moines Flute Choir Celebrates Five Years with Special Anniversary Event Featuring Guest Artists

Des Moines, Iowa — The Greater Des Moines Flute Choir is delighted to celebrate its five-year anniversary, marking half a decade of bringing vibrant, engaging flute music to the Central Iowa community.

Under the direction of Erika Leake McKnight, the ensemble has grown to include 24 dedicated flutists performing on C flute, piccolo, alto flute, and bass flute. The combination of these instruments creates a rich, beautifully layered sound that is both unique and captivating. The choir brings together musicians from all walks of life — professional, semi-professional, and amateur — united by a shared love of the flute and a commitment to musical excellence.

Over the past five years, the Greater Des Moines Flute Choir has performed a wide-ranging repertoire, from classical masterworks to popular favorites. The group regularly shares programs at community events and retirement communities throughout the Greater Des Moines area, enriching lives through music and fostering meaningful connections.

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the flute choir will host a special celebration event on Saturday, April 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Allison Avenue in Des Moines. The event will feature guest artists Keith Hanlon (Iowa City) and Madison Booth (Omaha), who will work with flutists from across Central Iowa and lead engaging sessions designed to inspire and equip musicians of all levels.

High school students, college students, and adult flutists are encouraged to attend this unique opportunity for musical growth and collaboration. The day will conclude with a 4:00 p.m. performance by a mass flute choir, bringing together participants in a powerful celebration of community and shared artistry. Location: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4114 Allison Ave, Des Moines, Iowa.

“This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past five years,” said McKnight. “It’s a celebration of the incredible flute community here in Central Iowa and the joy that comes from making music together.”

For more information about the Saturday, April 25 event or upcoming performances, please contact Erika Leake McKnight