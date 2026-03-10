Just Released

Hy-Vee Round Up Campaign Raises More than $370,000 for Variety – the Children’s Charity

Hy-Vee customers once again showed the power of small change making a big difference, raising an incredible $370,130 to help children across Iowa. Throughout the month of February, shoppers generously rounded up their grocery bills at the checkout to support Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa.

The dollars raised through the round up campaign will help Variety fund essential mobility equipment, such as adaptive bikes, gait trainers, and mobile standers, for children living with special needs. Donations will also support critical programs, grants, and transportation solutions for children who are underserved, at risk, or facing serious health challenges.

“Hy-Vee is incredibly proud to partner with Variety, which has been a cornerstone of our commitment to giving back for more than 40 years,” said Ryan Roberts, Senior Vice President at Hy-Vee and board member of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. “This collaboration has allowed us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless children and we’re grateful to our customers who make it all possible.”

“We are deeply grateful for Hy-Vee’s continued partnership and generosity,” said Wendy Ingham, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. “The round up campaign is a simple yet powerful way to create lasting impact. Because of Hy-Vee and their customers, we can provide essential resources that improve mobility, increase independence, and enhance quality of life for children throughout Iowa. Together, we are creating brighter futures.”

Since 1983, Hy-Vee has raised more than $21 million to support Variety’s mission of improving the lives of children across the Midwest.