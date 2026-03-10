Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation and Des Moines Women’s Club Announce Transformational Legacy Gift from Inger Anderson

The Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation and the Des Moines Women’s Club are honored to announce a significant legacy gift from the estate of Inger Hannah Ultvedt Anderson, a devoted member and supporter whose generosity will help sustain the legacy of both organizations.

Inger Anderson, who passed away on August 5, 2025, at the age of 100, was a devoted member of the Des Moines Women’s Club and a steadfast supporter of the arts, history, and community life in Des Moines. Her extraordinary life journey, from her childhood in German occupied Kolbotn, Norway, to her decades-long residence in Iowa, reflected resilience, service, and a deep appreciation for culture and connection.

Her generous estate gift to the Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation and the Des Moines Women’s Club reflects her enduring commitment to community, women’s leadership, and the arts. Funds from the gift will support the ongoing preservation of the historic Hoyt Sherman Place art collection and strengthen Des Moines Women’s Club programming that enriches the cultural fabric of central Iowa.

“Inger was a lover of everything connected to the Des Moines Women’s Club, Hoyt Sherman Place, and our wonderful Art Collection, as well as a personal friend.” Says Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation CEO, Robert Warren, “Although she is gone, her gifts to this Place will truly last a lifetime.”

Hoyt Sherman Place is a vibrant cultural destination where people can connect with art, music, history, and one another. The venue offers an intimate theater experience, a beautiful historic mansion, and a majestic art gallery. For additional information about how to support Hoyt Sherman Place – volunteering, Membership, or Planned Giving – please visit hoytsherman.org.

Further details about the work of the Des Moines Women’s Club can be found at desmoineswomensclub.com.