Mainframe Studios Hosts March First Friday in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools

Over 850 DMPS students represented from schools and special programs across the district

Des Moines, IA (March 4th, 2026) – Mainframe Studios is pleased to announce its upcoming First Friday event in partnership with Des Moines Public Schools. On Friday, March 6, from 5-8 pm, Mainframe Studios will host a dynamic student art exhibition featuring creative works from multiple schools across the district, displayed across three gallery floors. In total, more than 850 students are represented in the exhibition from schools and special programs participating from across the district.

This exhibition spotlights the remarkable talent of young artists while underscoring the role of art in fostering creativity, confidence, and innovative problem-solving skills. With contributions from numerous schools, the event reaffirms Mainframe Studios’ commitment to cultivating the next generation of creative leaders in Des Moines.

“The Des Moines Public Schools will host its K-12 Visual Art Exhibit at Mainframe Studios for the 3rd year this March! Mainframe Studios continues to be an incredible partner, highlighting student artwork alongside professional artists throughout the building. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating our student artists throughout the month, including at our closing reception on March 24th from 5-7 PM!”

– Kelly Schnackenberg, Visual and Performing Arts Curriculum Coordinator, Des Moines Public Schools

Mainframe Studios believes that supporting young artists is a critical component of the success of Des Moines’ creative ecosystem. With more than 200+ artists and creatives in the building, we hope young artists feel not only a sense of pride in showing their work, but inspired that it is possible to be a creative in the Midwest.

“At Mainframe Studios, we know that supporting young artists is vital to the strength and future of our creative community. We strive to encourage emerging voices to explore new ideas, take creative risks, and share meaningful stories through their work. Investing in young creatives is an investment in the continued growth and vitality of the arts.” – Julia Franklin, Mainframe Executive Director

In addition to the student exhibition guests can enjoy these special showcases:

● Art Force Iowa Gallery, Studio #101- Portraits from ‘Amazing Iowa Women’ Exhibition by Past Present Future Publishing celebrating Iowa women whose lives andcontributions have too often been overlooked.

● Momentum Gallery, Studio #103 – an exhibition in partnership with Hope Agency, a nonprofit that provides community based services to increase self sufficiency.

● MASS Gallery, Studio #245 – Photography exhibition by Iowa Artist Adam Orgler

● 3rd Floor Gallery –

‘I’ll Find You’, an exhibition by ISU artists-in-residence and MFA alumni Matty Palamara and Nicole Soriano. As always, First Friday events offer visitors an immersive experience. Guests will have the opportunity to tour open studios, interact with artists about their creative processes, and discover new works.

Additional highlights include drop-in movement sessions with Creative Network, live music by local band Sarah Tonin, and special performances by DMPS students; Kiera, Kiernan, M’Kye, Elijah and Deziyre. The event includes multiple local food and beverage offerings by Tangerine Food Co, Reyes Tamales, Dumpling House, Not Your Average Bar, BaanVaan Ice Cream, Little G’s Treats, and Girl Scout Cookies.

For added convenience, Mainframe Studios is providing a free shuttle service from 4-9 p.m. Pick-up is available at the overflow parking on Crocker between 7th and 8th Streets, with drop-off at the Mainframe Studios front entrance.