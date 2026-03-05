Just Released

Greenland Homes’ 2025 Charity Build Raises $220,000 for Children’s Cancer Connection

Seven-home partnership has generated more than $769,000 to support Iowa families facing childhood cancer

Johnston, Iowa — Children’s Cancer Connection (CCC) is proud to celebrate the success of Greenland Homes’ 2025 Charity Build, which raised $220,000 to support Iowa families affected by childhood cancer.

The newly constructed home, located in Ankeny near Saylorville Lake, was built through the generosity of Greenland Homes and dozens of dedicated trade partners. After expenses, the proceeds from the sale were donated directly to CCC — marking the seventh charity build in a partnership that began in 2012.

Over the course of seven homes, Greenland Homes has helped raise an extraordinary $769,000 in support of CCC’s mission.

“We are incredibly grateful for Greenland Homes and the many partners who make this charity build possible,” said Jennifer Hines, Children’s Cancer Connection CEO. “Their long-standing commitment allows us to provide life-changing programs at no cost to families navigating the pediatric cancer journey. Because of partners like Greenland, children and families across Iowa are supported, connected, and reminded they are not alone.”

A Partnership That Builds More Than Homes

Children’s Cancer Connection’s mission is to connect Iowa families affected by childhood cancer by providing opportunities that encourage relationships and strengthen community.

Through donor and partner support, CCC provides educational resources, support outings, camps, and outreach programs to more than 830 Iowa families annually — all at no cost.

In 2025 alone:

60+ free programs were offered statewide

Over 1,000 individuals participated in CCC programming

80 new families were welcomed

Nearly 500 campers experienced the joy of camp

31,308 Beads4Bravery® beads were distributed

21,000 volunteer hours helped bring programs to life

For more than 38 years, CCC has compassionately supported the entire family throughout the childhood cancer journey — adapting to meet local needs and creating spaces where families can experience joy, connection, and understanding.

Hines said, “CCC is there when families need support most — and that is only possible because of long-time community partners like Greenland Homes who invest in these critical programs.”

Community Collaboration

The 2025 Charity Build would not have been possible without the generous support of numerous trade partners and businesses who donated time, materials, and expertise:

Absolute Group | Alans Seamless Gutters | Aspen Aire | Associated Engineering Company of Iowa | Astra Security | Baileys Excavating | Beisser Lumber | Contractor Services of IA | Crown Roofing | Drake Signs | Echo Lighting | Environmental Materials | Factory Direct Appliance | Gershman Mortgage | Gilcrest/Jewett Lumber | Home Team Iowa Real Estate – Tammy Heckart | Jef Hadaway Construction | LJ Construction | Lumber Specialties | MacArthur Company | Midwest Curb Grinding | Onnen Enterprises | Rasmussen Group/CSI | Redfox Home Services | Royal Flooring | Royal Plumbing | Stensland Sod | Stone Age Granite | Tesdell Electric | The Flooring Guys | Tops Plus | Unique Drywall Finishing | Waller Construction | WD Door | Windsor Windows

Children’s Cancer Connection extends heartfelt thanks to each partner whose generosity made this impactful gift possible.