Just Released

West Des Moines Rotary Club To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

West Des Moines, IA: On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, members of the West Des Moines Rotary Club will gather to celebrate 100 years of club activity related to providing support of community programs through service projects and related activities.

The West Des Moines Rotary Club was founded on April 1, 1926. The club is designated as #2309 of the Rotary International (RI) program and is part of RI District 6000 which encompasses a large number of counties in Central Iowa. Originally meeting in Valley Junction with a membership of seventeen (17) individuals, the organization currently meets for Tuesday noontime lunch meetings each week at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club facility.

The 100th Anniversary Celebration will be held at 5:00 PM CDT at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club which is located at 1600 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, IA. The event is open to all. The event will include a buffet dinner meal and a brief program highlighting the history of the club.

Donations and sponsorships for the event will help raise money in support of local community programs, including but not limited to, a program to provide bicycles to eligible students attending community schools, scholarships for students at Valley High School, and a food pantry at Valley Southwood’s Freshman High School. The proceeds will allow the Foundation of the West Des Moines Rotary Club to support future club projects ensuring a legacy of service for the next 100 years.

To learn more about the event, purchase tickets, or make a donation please visit this website: https://givebutter.com/WDMRotary100

For further information, please contact Paul Schut, Past President at wdmrotaryclub@gmail.com