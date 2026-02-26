Just Released

Variety – the Children’s Charity Raises $4.4 Million During 52nd Annual Telethon – Donations Accepted Through April

The 52nd annual Variety Telethon on KCCI-TV raised more than $4 million Tuesday with coverage throughout the day that brought viewers inspiring stories highlighting community, inclusion, and hope.

“We are incredibly grateful to our donors, volunteers, and our new partners at KCCI for making this year’s Telethon such a tremendous success,” said Wendy Ingham, Executive Director of Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. “Raising $4.4 million is a testament to the generosity of our community. These funds will provide critical mobility equipment and life-enriching opportunities for children who need us most.”

One of those voices was Kinsley, a bright and energetic child whose infectious laugh and joyful spirit captured hearts at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. During what was meant to be a fun-filled day, Kinsley encountered a barrier that no child should face: she was unable to access the playground. Her family spoke up — not just for Kinsley, but for countless children with disabilities — and that moment ignited a movement.

As a result, the Variety Star Inclusive Playground was created. Scheduled to open in time for the 2025 Iowa State Fair, the playground stands as a symbol of inclusion and accessibility, offering children of all abilities a place to play, connect, and belong together.

Kinsley’s journey with Variety continued months later when she returned to the playground for another life-changing moment – receiving a custom Rifton Equipment bike through Variety’s mobility program. More than a piece of equipment, the bike represents freedom, independence, and the confidence that comes with the ability to move through the world on one’s own terms.

During the Telethon, viewers heard directly from Kinsley and her family as they shared how Variety’s support has transformed their lives and opened doors they never imagined possible.

“Working with Variety to help Iowa children was incredibly humbling,” said KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather. “We were blown away by the generosity of Iowans and look forward to seeing all the ways these resources will change children’s lives.”

KCCI and Variety continues to invite viewers to reflect on how the non-profit, championing mobility and adaptive play for children, could impact your life or the life of someone you love. Sharing stories like Kinsley demonstrates how a child’s voice can spark meaningful and lasting change.

Although the live broadcast has concluded, the impact continues. Variety is still accepting donations for the Telethon through the end of April. Supporters can contribute online at: varietyiowa.com/telethon

Funds raised during the Telethon directly support Iowa children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs, ensuring they have access to essential equipment and opportunities to thrive.