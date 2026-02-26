Just Released

Journey through Europe when the Des Moines Symphony performs Mozart’s Prague Symphony, Smetana’s Moldau and Beethoven’s only Violin Concerto!

DES MOINES, IA — The Des Moines Symphony (DMSO) performs Masterworks 5: Reflection – Smetana & Beethoven at 7:30 PM on Saturday, March 14 and 2:30 PM on Sunday, March 15 at the Des Moines Civic Center (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines).

The Des Moines Symphony’s March program will take audiences on a tour of Europe, beginning with Mozart’s Prague Symphony, which showcases the composer’s bold orchestration and portrays the city. Then, the Orchestra meanders down the Vltava River from Prague to the Czech countryside with Smetana’s beloved Moldau. The journey concludes with Beethoven’s only Violin Concerto, featuring violinist Stella Chen in her Des Moines Symphony debut.

ABOUT STELLA CHEN

Praised for her “silken grace” and “brilliant command” (The Strad), American violinist Stella Chen first gained international attention as the winner of the 2019 Queen Elizabeth International Violin Competition. Her debut album Stella x Schubert (Platoon/Apple Music, 2023) received critical acclaim and earned her Gramophone’s Young Artist of the Year award.

Chen has appeared across North America, Europe, and Asia in concerto, recital, and chamber music performances. She recently made debuts with the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and has performed in leading venues including the Vienna Musikverein, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, and Berlin Philharmonie. She is a frequent guest of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Highlights of the 2025/26 season include concerto debuts with the Vancouver, Cincinnati, and Antwerp Symphony orchestras, as well as an American tour with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, featuring a return to Carnegie Hall. She also appears at La Jolla Music Society, Chamber Music San Francisco, and leads a residency at the San Francisco Conservatory.

A devoted chamber musician, Chen has participated in festivals such as the Kronberg Academy, Moritzburg, Ravinia, Seattle Chamber Music Society, Perlman Music Program, Music@Menlo, Bridgehampton, Rockport, and Sarasota, where she returned as faculty in 2025. Chen is the inaugural recipient of Harvard University’s Robert Levin Award. Her mentors include Donald Weilerstein, Itzhak Perlman, Miriam Fried, Li Lin, Catherine Cho, and Robert Levin. She earned her doctorate from the Juilliard School, where she recently joined the College Division String Faculty. She also serves as Visiting Assistant Professor at Shenandoah Conservatory and teaches at the Nume Festival and Academy in Cortona, Italy.

Chen performs on the “General Kyd” 1720 Stradivarius, generously on loan from Dr. Ryuji Ueno and Rare Violins in Consortium.

Audiences can learn more about the pieces performed during each Masterworks concert in the Symphony’s “DMSO Remix” podcast (get it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts) or by attending free Concert Prelude Talks led by Dr. Eric McIntyre, Professor of Music at Grinnell College, 45 minutes prior to each Masterworks concert in the Prairie Meadows (East) Lobby.

REFLECTION – SMETANA & BEETHOVEN

Sat Mar 14 at 7:30 PM & Sun Mar 15 at 2:30 PM

Des Moines Civic Center

Joseph Giunta, conducting

Stella Chen, violin

MOZART Symphony No. 38 in D Major, K. 504, “Prague”

SMETANA Vltava (The Moldau) from Má Vlast

BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto in D Major

