Just Released

DART Receives $20 Million Federal Grant Toward New Operations & Maintenance Facility

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) has received a $20 million federal grant for constructing a new Operations & Maintenance Facility. With a 2019 grant and local match funding, this new grant will allow DART to make significant progress on the goal of getting out of 1100 DART Way.

“We greatly appreciate the support of FTA Administrator Molinaro, Rep. Nunn, and Sen. Grassley and Ernst in helping us secure this award,” said DART Commission Chair and Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen. “This will enable DART to continue the next phase of constructing the new facility, which will improve safety, support efficient operations and open up opportunity for redevelopment in downtown Des Moines.”

“This $20 million award is huge for central Iowa transportation and will make the DART bus system even more reliable and efficient for every Iowan who depends on it to get to work, school, or simply pick up groceries,” said Rep. Zach Nunn. “I am proud to work directly with our local communities to fight for DART and the 3.8 million annual rides provided. This is the largest of any comparable grant—to build a new facility and open up Des Moines for exciting developments in affordable living.”

The DART Commission unanimously approved moving forward with phase one of the project in September 2023 and building the project in phases as federal funding is secured. DART purchased 35 acres at 3500 Vandalia Road and is constructing a maintenance garage that will open in late May 2026. The project has come in on time and under budget.

The new federal grant will allow DART to present a plan to the DART Commission for phase two, moving DART closer to leaving 1100 DART Way. The second phase will focus on constructing what is needed to meet DART’s needs today, which includes:

Bus storage for most vehicles;

Administrative and operations office spaces, and;

A bus wash, fueling and body shop.

DART will continue to serve passengers at its primary transfer facility, DART Central Station, located at 620 Cherry Street in downtown Des Moines.

DART’s current Operations & Maintenance Facility faces many challenges that prevent DART from receiving discretionary federal grant dollars to repair. The current facility is:

In poor condition, built in the 1970s, with major electrical and mechanical systems needing replacement.

Undersized for modern buses, causing inefficiencies.

Prone to flooding and landlocked in a growing residential and commercial district.

“DART is committed to maximizing taxpayer dollars in providing a service that allows people to get to vital destinations and drives our economy,” said Amanda Wanke, DART CEO. “To do that efficiently, we need a safe and modern space for our team to prepare vehicles for the road. We thank our local and federal leaders for helping us move forward on the most effective solution for meeting our long-term infrastructure needs.”

This is the second grant DART has been awarded through the FTA’s Buses and Bus Facilities program toward the project. In 2019, DART was awarded $17.275 million. DART is still determining the total cost for the project with updated design plans based on current funding. The cost for the project comes from DART’s Capital budget, which is funded separately from the revenue DART uses to operate services.

Learn more about the project and take a video tour of our current facility at ridedart.com/operations-facility.