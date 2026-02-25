Meet Six Local Authors in One Afternoon

Just Released

Offering something for every type of reader.

Spend the afternoon at Beaverdale Books on Saturday, February 28 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. as they feature six local authors: Logan Capesius, Sami DeWall, Alan Feirer, Devon Kimbro, Jason Liegois, and J. Susanne Wilson. Learn all about their books and their writing experience. Copies of their books will be available for sale and signing.

Logan Capesius is an indie author of The Way I See It. Born and raised in the great state of Iowa, he is loyal to the Hawkeyes. As a member of the University of Iowa’s Class of 2021, he studied both Economics and English & Creative Writing, intent on a career as an author. His primary job takes place at Des Moines Golf & Country Club, where he is the North Course Superintendent. Golf is in his blood; writing is in his heart. Logan currently lives in Johnston, Iowa and plans to maintain roots in the Midwest, where he aspires to a lifelong career in writing.

Sami DeWall , age 14, will debut her first novel, Fallen Dreams. She is currently a student at Van Meter High school. She plans on going to the University of Iowa to continue her career in writing. She enjoys spending time with friends, reading, music, and art along with writing. She’s very passionate about her writing and hopes people will find as much joy in reading it as she does in writing it.

Alan Feirer is passionate about developing leaders who motivate and teams who love working together, and his passion is reflected in his book, Leadership in Action: Eight Virtues. Since 1998, his training and consulting firm, Group Dynamic, has empowered leaders and teams to work more effectively with less stress. Alan has worked across a wide range of industries, from health care and agriculture to small family businesses and large multinational corporations. He lives in Des Moines, Iowa, with his wife and business partner, Julie.

Devon Kimbro is a young author with a passion for storytelling and creativity. He has always dreamed of being an author, drawing inspiration from his own ideas and experiences growing up. His debut novel, The Chronicles of the Magus Bloodline, is a magical thrill ride that combines futuristic technology with powerful magic and ancient secrets. The story follows Gavin, an ordinary human who discovers he is a werewolf and enrolls in a magical academy to understand his true nature and protect the one person he loves. Devon Kimbro’s work is set to be explored further at various book signings and events, where fans can meet the author and learn more about his upcoming releases.

Jason Liegois was born in Chicago and now lives in Fort Madison, part of the eastern end of Iowa where he has lived most of his life which also includes his hometown of Muscatine. He will be sharing his newest book, The Yank Striker’s Journey. A graduate of the University of Iowa, Liegois began his career as a full-time and freelance journalist with the Muscatine Journal, Clinton Herald, and other eastern Iowa area publications, before starting a teaching career. He now works as a secondary school special education teacher, having previously taught high school language arts and composition with Muscatine Community College and Upper Iowa University.