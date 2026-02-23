Just Released

Metro Waste Authority Celebrates 10,000 Pounds of Batteries Collected Through Community Drop-Offs

DES MOINES, Iowa – Just nine months after launching battery drop-off containers across the metro, Metro Waste Authority has collected more than 10,000 pounds of used batteries from residents. The milestone underscores the community’s commitment to safe disposal and the importance of convenient recycling options.

“Batteries and electronics start fires and leak chemicals if they end up in the wrong place, like our recycling facility or landfills,” said Metro Waste Authority Chief Executive Officer Michael McCoy. “Our drop-off containers provide residents with a simple, safe way to dispose of batteries and electronics, protecting our facilities and staff while also ensuring items can be used again in new ways.”

Bringing Safe Disposal Closer to Home

The battery drop-off containers are located in high-traffic areas throughout the metro, including city halls, libraries and community centers. The program launched with 13 locations last April and has since expanded to 28, making responsible disposal more accessible than ever.

Residents can drop off all types of household batteries, including alkaline, button and rechargeable batteries, as well as small electronics such as smartphones, laptops, power tools and toys.

“Strong partnerships with communities across the metro have been essential to this program’s success,” said Metro Waste Authority Board Chair Rob Sarchet. “By working together, we’ve made safe disposal convenient and accessible. Reaching 10,000 pounds shows what’s possible when residents are given practical options closer to home.”

From Drop-Off to Recycling

Collected batteries and electronics are transported to Metro Waste Authority’s Metro Hazardous Waste Drop-Off in Bondurant. There, certified staff assess electronics for refurbishment or dismantle them into scrap metals and plastics for recycling and repurposing.

Batteries are sent to a specialized recycling partner, where they used to manufacture new products, including new batteries.

In addition to the battery drop-off containers, residents can also safely dispose of batteries at Metro Hazardous Waste Drop-Off in Bondurant, by appointment at Metro Northwest Transfer Station in Grimes or through the agency’s houseside hazardous waste collection program.

“Safe and convenient disposal options are essential to protecting our community and environment,” McCoy added. “We’re grateful for the community’s strong participation and look forward to continuing to grow this program.”

For more information about the battery drop-off containers or hazardous waste disposal, visit www.WhereItShouldGo.com or call 515-244-0021.