Iowa PBS presents the 2026 IHSAA Boys State Basketball Championships

JOHNSTON, Iowa (February 23, 2026) – The wait is over! For the first time, Iowa PBS is your home for the 2026 IHSAA Boys State Basketball Championships. We’ll be bringing you every second of championship action! Coverage of each class’ title game will take place on Friday, March 1 beginning at 1 p.m. Each game will be broadcast on statewide Iowa PBS and livestreamed on iowapbs.org and YouTube.

Calling the games for Class 3A and 4A will be Eric Braley and Jess Settles. Class 1A will be called by Noah Wolf and Mitch Osborn. Class 2A will be called by Corey Westra and Ras Vanderloo.



Live coverage will be as follows*:



Friday, March 13

1 p.m. | Class 3A

3 p.m. | Class 4A

5 p.m. | Class 1A

7 p.m. | Class 2A

*Coverage and start times are subject to change.

Stay tuned to Iowa PBS throughout the rest of the year for live coverage of the IHSAA football championships.

Programming support for the 2026 IHSAA Boys State Basketball Championships is provided by Fareway, Farmers Mutual Hail, Iowa Bankers Association and Pella Rolscreen Foundation.

In addition to our statewide broadcasts, Iowa PBS, WORLD and Create are available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live, pbs.org/livestream, and the PBS app. Iowa PBS KIDS is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/live or the PBS KIDS app. Iowa PBS programs are also available on most popular platforms. See all the ways you can watch by visiting iowapbs.org/watch.

