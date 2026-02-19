Just Released

Two upcoming performing arts competitions scheduled

The National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) is a not-for-profit organization that encourages and provides financial assistance to talented young artists at the beginning of their careers. The organization assists promising young artists through competitions, financial assistance, master classes, mentoring and providing career opportunities.

With assistance from the Haggard-Twogood Charitable Trust, the Iowa Chapter of NSAL was established in 2023. For more information, or to become a member, email haggard-twogood@algonaarts.org.

Two upcoming competitions are scheduled:

The 2026 Regional High Brass Competition will be held on March 14 at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center, 715 S. Sample St. in Algona. The top prize is $3,000 plus expenses paid to the national competition. The application deadline is Feb. 27. To view competition rules and application, visit www.algonaarts.org/ia-nsal.

The 2026 Regional Musical Theater Competition is scheduled for March 21 at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center, 715 S. Sample St. in Algona. The top prize is $3,000. The application deadline is Feb. 20. To view competition rules and application, visit www.algonaarts.org/ia-nsal.