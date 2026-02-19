Iowa PBS presents the 2026 IGHSAU Girls State Basketball Championships

JOHNSTON, Iowa (February 19, 2026) – From regional battles to the big stage, Iowa girls are chasing championship dreams! Don’t miss a moment – Iowa PBS will be there live as champions are crowned.

The statewide network’s commitment to girls high school sports coverage continues as teams from across the state compete for the 2026 IGHSAU Girls State Basketball Championships. Coverage of each class’ title game will take place Friday, March 6 starting at 5:45 p.m. and Saturday, March 7 starting at 2:15 p.m. Each game will be broadcast on statewide Iowa PBS and livestreamed on iowapbs.org and YouTube.

The unparalleled coverage of the championships will include Paul Yeager as the nightly host covering the pregame activities, plus all the halftime pageantry and awards. Calling the games will be B.J. Schaben and Laura Leonard in Class 5A, 3A and 1A. Brad Wells and Elle Ruffridge will cover Class 4A and 2A.

Live coverage will be as follows*:

Friday, March 6

5:45 p.m. | Iowa PBS Sports Pregame Segment

6:00 p.m. | Class 5A

8:00 p.m. | Class 3A

Saturday, March 7

2:15 p.m. | Iowa PBS Sports Pregame Segment

2:30 p.m. | Class 4A

4:45 p.m. | Class 2A

7:00 p.m. | Class 1A

*Coverage and start times are subject to change.

Stay tuned to Iowa PBS throughout the rest of the year for live coverage of the state championships for girls’ softball and volleyball.

Programming support for the 2026 IGHSAU Girls State Basketball Championships is provided by Fareway, Farmers Mutual Hail, Iowa Bankers Association, Musco Lighting and Pella Rolscreen Foundation.



