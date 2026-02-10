Just Released

Xtream Arena in Coralville to Host IGHSAU State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament Beginning in 2027

The Iowa Girls State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament will compete in familiar surroundings when the event debuts in 2027.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) announced today that Xtream Arena in Coralville will serve as the host venue for the inaugural Iowa Girls State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament, scheduled for January 2027.

“There is no better place to host our State Dual Meet Tournament than WrestleTown USA,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Erin Gerlich. “Coralville and Iowa City are the premier hub for wrestling in Iowa, and we are thrilled to extend the strong relationship we’ve built with Xtream Arena and the great people at The Iowa City Area Sports Commission. As the host of our state volleyball and wrestling championships, this is a natural fit for the continued growth of girls wrestling.”

Xtream Arena has served as the home of the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament since the sport was sanctioned by the IGHSAU in 2023 and has hosted the Iowa Girls State Volleyball Tournament since 2022. 2025 also marked the first year that the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving meet was hosted by Iowa City and the University of Iowa.

In addition to IGHSAU championship events, Xtream Arena has hosted the IHSAA Boys State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament, the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships, and USA Wrestling national events. The venue is also set to host the NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships and the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament this March.

“We are honored to host the inaugural girls state dual tournament and continue our collective efforts to grow the sport.” Said Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City and the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. “Our community values its important role to create another atmosphere and experience for the Iowa Girl that will be remembered for a lifetime. Many thanks to our partners and leadership at IGHSAU for this trust.”

The inaugural Iowa Girls State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament will take place on January 22, 2027.