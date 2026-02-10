Katelyn Brandhorst Receives 2026 IBA Student Athlete Achievement Award

Brandhorst of Madrid High School presented with $1,000 college scholarship at Iowa High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Feb. 9, 2026) — Each year, the Iowa Bankers Association presents the Student Athlete Achievement Award to student-athletes who excel not only in athletics, but also academically and in their communities. Katelyn Brandhorst, a senior at Madrid High School, was presented the scholarship award at the fourth state-sanctioned Iowa High School Girls State Wrestling Tournament held Feb. 5-6 in Coralville.

Dustin Andersen, senior vice president, at City State Bank in Madrid, presented Brandhorst with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.

“The Iowa Bankers Association is proud to recognize remarkable high school seniors that are leaders on their teams, in the classroom and in their community,” said Adam Gregg, IBA president and CEO. “As longtime supporters of financial literacy, Iowa bankers are committed to helping Iowans reach their financial goals. We know that these scholarship recipients have a bright future, and we hope they will continue to contribute to Iowa communities following graduation.”

For three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Award program, which has grown to honor student-athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded more than $365,000 in scholarships since the program began.