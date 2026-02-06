Moberg Gallery presents EDGARD CAMACHO: UNRAVEL AND RECLAIM Curated by Steven Vail

Just Released

Des Moines, Iowa — Moberg Gallery is pleased to present Unravel and Reclaim, an exhibition of new collages and ceramics by Venezuelan artist Edgard Camacho, now based in Des Moines, curated by Steven Vail. In this body of work, Camacho uses fragmentation, rupture, and repair as both method and metaphor—building images and objects that hold pressure, memory, and resilience in their seams.

Camacho’s collages are composed through a process of cutting, layering, sanding, and painting—an insistence that surfaces are never neutral. Paper becomes terrain: scraped back, rebuilt, and reasserted. The works carry the visual language of interruption—edges that refuse to disappear, joins that remain visible, and fields of color that read as both construction and confrontation. Camacho treats composition as a site of negotiation, where what is broken is not discarded, but reconfigured into a new order.

The exhibition extends into ceramics that feel excavated rather than made—forms bearing fissures, blisters, and incisions that function like records of stress and survival. Here, fracture becomes architecture. Glaze and abrasion work together to create skins that oscillate between vulnerability and durability, as if the object has endured its own history. Across both media, Camacho embraces repair not as a return to wholeness, but as a declaration: the evidence of struggle remains part of the form.

Curated by Steven Vail, Unravel and Reclaim positions Camacho’s practice within a contemporary conversation about material truth—how bodies, identities, and systems are shaped by pressure, and how reassembly can be an act of agency. The exhibition foregrounds Camacho’s ability to turn abstraction into a charged space where power and tenderness coexist, and where the work refuses to let damage be mistaken for defeat.

Unravel and Reclaim is on view at Moberg Gallery. For images, a price list, or press inquiries, please contact the gallery.

EXHIBITION INFORMATION

Exhibition: Unravel and Reclaim

Artist: Edgard Camacho

Curator: Steven Vail

Venue: Moberg Gallery

Address: 2411 Grand | Des Moines, IA 50312

Dates: February 6 – February 28, 2026

Hours: 10 – 5 Tuesday – Friday | 10 – 4 Saturday

Opening Reception: Friday, February 6 | 5:00 – 8:00