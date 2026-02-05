Naturalization Ceremony Hosted at Iowa State Capitol in Honor of Iowa America 250 Celebration

Just Released

DES MOINES – As part of Iowa’s America 250 year-long celebration, statewide leaders will host a special naturalization ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol. Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will provide remarks for more than 40 new American citizens.

WHO :

Governor Kim Reynolds

Secretary of State Paul D. Pate

The Honorable William P. Kelley, U.S. Magistrate Judge, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa

WHERE:

Iowa State Capitol

Rotunda, Floor 1

1007 E Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309

WHEN:

Friday, February 6

11:00 a.m.