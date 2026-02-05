Naturalization Ceremony Hosted at Iowa State Capitol in Honor of Iowa America 250 Celebration

Just Released
Naturalization Ceremony Hosted at Iowa State Capitol in Honor of Iowa America 250 Celebration2/5/2026
DES MOINES – As part of Iowa’s America 250 year-long celebration, statewide leaders will host a special naturalization ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol. Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will provide remarks for more than 40 new American citizens.
WHO :
- Governor Kim Reynolds
- Secretary of State Paul D. Pate
- The Honorable William P. Kelley, U.S. Magistrate Judge, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa
WHERE:
Iowa State Capitol
Rotunda, Floor 1
1007 E Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309
WHEN:
Friday, February 6
11:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m.