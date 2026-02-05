Just Released

Fareway Stores, Inc. Donates More Than 69,000 lbs. of Ham to Support Food-Insecure Iowans

(JOHNSTON, IA) — Fareway Stores, Inc. today announced a major donation of more than 69,000 pounds of ham, totaling 5,504 individual hams, to help feed Iowans facing food insecurity. This donation reinforces Fareway’s long-standing commitment to strengthening communities, supporting families, and providing access to high-quality, nutritious food across the state.

The hams will be distributed through three key food bank partners:

• The Food Bank of Iowa – 60%

• Siouxland Food Bank – 20%

• River Bend Food Bank – 20%

The donation includes a selection of premium products—classic half-size hams, spiral hams, and full-size carver hams—the same high-quality items enjoyed at family gatherings and holiday meals across Iowa. These protein-rich staples will help nourish families for weeks during the winter season.

“Fareway is deeply committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” Jeff Cook, Vice President of Retail Market Operations at Fareway Stores, Inc. said. “We believe that everyone deserves access to quality food, and we are proud to work alongside our food bank partners to ensure these nutritious products reach Iowans who need them most.”

Representing Fareway at today’s announcement were Rick Beckwith, Vice President of the Central Region, Elias Johnson, Vice President of Corporate Outreach & Communications, Steven Pederson, Director of Market Category, John Turner, Category Market Manger Buyer & Kobe Gaines, Outreach and Communications Specialist. Fareway also extended appreciation to The Food Bank of Iowa, which served as host for today’s event. The organization’s leadership, logistics expertise, and statewide reach ensure these hams—and many other essential food items—make their way into the homes of families who rely on food assistance.

“We’re beyond grateful to Fareway for this extraordinary donation,” said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Tami Nielsen. “This generous and unexpected gift of high-quality, delicious protein will fill more than 276,000 plates for Iowans facing hunger. This is yet another example of Fareway’s commitment to hunger relief and its mission to Lead with Love. On behalf of more than 5,500 families who will receive these hams, thank you.” In addition, the Food Bank of Siouxland shared gratitude for the impact this effort will have on communities in northwest Iowa.

“This remarkable donation from Fareway ensures that families throughout Siouxland will have access to nutritious, high-value protein during the coldest months of the year,” said Jacob Wanderscheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland. “Their leadership and commitment to fighting hunger directly strengthens the food banks serving our state, and we are proud to be part of this collaborative effort.”

Chris Ford, President & CEO of River Bend Food Bank shared similar thoughts. “We are grateful to Fareway for their continued partnership with River Bend Food Bank. Their generous donation of hams again this year strengthens our ability to provide nutritious food to families across our community. We appreciate Fareway’s longstanding support and their dedication to helping our neighbors in need,” Ford said.

Fareway believes that food has the power to bring people together, strengthen families, and build healthier communities. The company hopes this donation not only fills plates across Iowa, but also brings comfort, connection, and dignity to the households it reaches. Together, Fareway and its food bank partners remain dedicated to building a stronger, healthier Iowa.