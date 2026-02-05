Just Released

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa receives grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa – Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI) has received a grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa to fund new furniture for our Bernie and Berniece Baker Club.

BGCCI is a nonprofit organization serving the Des Moines Metro with after school care for over 60 years. BGCCI provides kids and teens in our community with a safe, supportive environment, structured programs, and caring staff role models.

The Variety grant will be used to refurnish much needed Baker Club furniture, with construction help from Baker Group, Graham Construction, and HRTLND – Heartland Companies.

“BGCCI is grateful to Variety, Baker Group, Graham Construction, and HRTLND- Heartland Companies,” said Tony Timm, CEO of BGCCI, “community partnerships like this keep our Clubs safe, modern, and collaborative.”

About Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa

Variety – the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill, or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children in our community.

For more information on Variety grants and programs please visit varietyiowa.com.