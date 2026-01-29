Just Released

IGHSAU and Iowa PBS Announce Multiyear Extension for Girls State Championship Broadcasts

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and Iowa PBS today announced a multiyear extension of their partnership to provide statewide broadcast coverage of the IGHSAU Girls State Championships. The new Iowa PBS – IGHSAU agreement begins in January 2026 and runs until 2031, with options to extend joint coverage through 2035.

Under the extended agreement, Iowa PBS will continue to broadcast girls state championship finals in volleyball, basketball and softball, and adds girls wrestling championships for the first time. This marks the sport’s first-ever statewide television coverage in Iowa.

The broadcast and streaming partnership ensures that championship events remain free and accessible to students, families, schools and communities across all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

“For generations, Iowa PBS has played a vital role in bringing championship moments into homes across the state,” said Iowa PBS Executive Director and General Manager Andrew Batt. “Extending our partnership with the IGHSAU ensures Iowa student-athletes can compete for a state championship in front of a statewide audience.”

Girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing high school sports in Iowa, and the addition of championship coverage reflects the continued growth and evolution of girls athletics statewide.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Iowa PBS,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Erin Gerlich. “Iowa PBS has been a tremendous partner in elevating the Iowa Girl through its high-quality coverage, and we are excited to see that commitment extend to the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Championships.”

In addition to broadcast coverage, the IGHSAU championship events will be available on Iowa PBS digital platforms, expanding viewing options for audiences across the state and beyond.