Just Released

EAST HIGH SCHOOL EARNS NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR COUNSELING EXCELLENCE

East High School is receiving national recognition for its exemplary commitment to a high-quality, comprehensive school counseling program.

East is receiving the ASCA Model Program (RAMP) designation from the American School Counselor Association. The RAMP designation, awarded to schools that align with the criteria set in the ASCA National Model, recognizes schools that are committed to delivering a comprehensive, data-driven school counseling program and an exemplary educational environment.

At present, only five other schools in Iowa have the RAMP counseling designation, four of which are at DMPS: Hoover High School, Goodrell Middle School, and Madison and Wright elementary schools. Nationwide, more than 600 schools have earned the RAMP designation since the program’s inception.

“Our school counselors make a difference in the lives of countless students because of the commitment they bring to their important work each and every day,” said Matt Smith, interim superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. “The counseling team at East High exemplifies this commitment.”

“A good counseling team is vital to academic growth and the well-being of students,” added Jill Versteeg, principal of East High School. “I am so fortunate to have a skilled and dedicated team here at East who are very deserving of this national recognition.”

“This latest milestone earned by East High reflect our district’s unwavering dedication to creating supportive educational environments and promoting student success through exceptional counseling services across our school district,” noted Erin Cavazos, K-12 School Counseling Coordinator at Des Moines Public Schools.

Schools that pursue the Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) designation undergo a rigorous, year-long application process, collecting data and documenting how their comprehensive school counseling programs align with the ASCA National Model. Applications are reviewed by a panel of experts who assess program implementation and impact.

A special note of congratulations to the counselors at East High: Kristen Borel, Lauren Brandt Erickson, Ashlee Duimstra, Michael Freund, Natalie Madsen, and Jana McClelland.

East High School will be recognized in July at the American School Counselor Association Annual Conference.