The High Life Lounge Celebrates 22nd Annual Groundhog Day With Long Anticipated Iowa Launch of Yuengling Beer

Attendees Can Enjoy Yuengling Beer For The First Time In Iowa Free (At 6 AM!)

January 21, 2026 (Des Moines, IA) – Beer enthusiasts and fans of Groundhog Day have a lot to celebrate on February 2nd as America’s oldest brewery, Yuengling, will begin distributing their popular products in Iowa – just in time for Polk County Paula to look for her shadow at The High Life Lounge’s 22nd Annual Grand Opening Party.

This year attendees will enjoy FREE Yuengling Lager from 6-8 A.M. as they anxiously await Polk County Paula, Des Moines’ notorious resident groundhog, to make her annual prediction at sunrise which is 7:25 that morning. “We are thrilled that the Iowa launch of Yuengling is taking place on Groundhog Day,” said High Life Lounge co-owner Jeff Bruning. “It also just so happens that Yuengling is based in Pottsville, PA – the same state where Puxetwaney Phil resides; so we will have to see how their predictions line up this year….however we will be celebrating either way!”

This day is long awaited for beer fans who have dedicated numerous online forums and campaigns to bring the beloved Yuengling beer to Iowa; even establishing the #YuenglingInIowa. Yuengling is America’s oldest brewery and is still owned and operated by the Yuengling family 197 years after it was started.

In a nod to the popular Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, the annual “Grand Opening Party” will offer breakfast service until 11 a.m. – the only time the restaurant serves breakfast all year. With the recent frigid temps in central Iowa, Paula’s prediction will be anxiously anticipated by all who are certainly hoping she will NOT see her shadow, indicating an early Spring.

Featured on the Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food program and known for “down home” cooking as well as their vintage beer selection, the High Life Lounge will serve breakfast until 11:00 featuring french toast, egg casserole, biscuits and gravy, sausage, and bacon.

Details

High Life Lounge’s Twenty Second Annual Groundhog Day Grand Opening Celebration

When: Monday, February 2 – starting at 6 a.m. – Prediction at 7:25 a.m. (Sunrise) This year’s official prediction will be authenticated by Sheryl Yuengling, sixth generation member of the Yuengling brewing family.

What: Free Yuengling Lager from 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – Breakfast Served until 11 a.m. (Lunch menu served at 11)

Where: High Life Lounge & el Bait Shop – 200 S.W. 2nd Street – Downtown Des Moines

*The party and prediction will be held regardless of weather conditions and is suggested for patrons 21+*

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc

Founded in 1829, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. is America’s Oldest Brewery, proudly family-owned and operated for six generations. With roots in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Yuengling crafts an iconic lineup of beers, including Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, Premium, Premium Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Bock, and Bongo Fizz.

About High Life Lounge

The High Life Lounge, located at 200 S.W. 2nd Street, opened on February 2, 2005 and is well known for its 1960’s era theme and “corner tap” atmosphere. High Life Lounge showcases authentic 60’s menu items such as Broasted Chicken and Goulash, as well as many beers established before 1979. For more information about the High Life Lounge, visit www.thehighlifelounge.com Full Court Press Inc. the parent company of the High Life Lounge also owns Buzzard Billy’s, el Bait Shop, Fong’s Pizza, Hessen Haus, The University Library Café, The Royal Mile, The Iowa Taproom, Ken’s Speakeasy, Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers, The Chicken, The Empire and Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern. For more information about Full Court Press, visit www.fullcourtpressdm.com