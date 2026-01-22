IOWA BICYCLE COALITION IOWA BIKE EXPO & BANQUET FEATURES TRAIL BLAZING FEMALE CYCLIST & OLYMPIC GOLD CHAMP

DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Bicycle Coalition will host the Iowa Bike Expo is a must-attend event for cycling & outdoor enthusiasts, as one of the Midwest’s largest one-day bike shows it draws over 5,000 attendees and features the latest in bikes, gear, trail destinations, rides, and innovations. There are over 120+ local and national exhibitors underscoring the profound economic and community impact cycling and trails has on the state of Iowa. The Bike Expo portion of the overall event runs 9am – 3pm and is free and open to the general public.

The Iowa Bike Banquet, immediately after the Bike Expo, features an afternoon of live music and entertainment with delicious food and drinks, inspiring stories from dynamic national and local speakers. The Banquet brings together donors, advocates, partner organizations, cycling enthusiasts with a chance to reflect on the shared successes and look ahead to the future of the cycling community with all funds going to support the Iowa Bicycle Coalition’s mission to promote safe, accessible, and enjoyable bicycling for all in Iowa – and their vision to make Iowa the best place in the country to ride a bike. The Bike Banquet portion of the event runs 3pm – 6pm and is a ticketed event with tickets available for purchase here.

What: Iowa Bicycle Coalition Bike Expo & Banquet

When:

Iowa Bike Expo | Saturday, Jan. 24th from 9am – 3pm (8am – 10am press availability)

Iowa Bike Banquet | Saturday, Jan. 24th 3pm – 6pm (3pm – 4pm press availability)

Where: Iowa Events Center, 730 3rd Street Des Moines, IA 50309 | Hall B & Jr. Ballroom

Who:

Connor Fields, First American Olympic medalist in BMX

Ayesha McGowan, First African American Pro Road Bike Cyclist

Congressman Zach Nunn

Supervisor Mark Holm, Vice Chair of Polk County Board of Supervisors

Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Cyclists

Luke Hoffman, Executive Director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition

About the Iowa Bicycle Coalition