Just Released

DMPS CLASSES CANCELED FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREME COLD

Due to the Extreme Cold Warning issued by the National Weather Service that goes into effect at midnight and lasts throughout tomorrow, classes at Des Moines Public Schools are cancelled for Friday, January 23.

The present forecast predicts temperatures of -8 at 8:00 AM with a wind chill of -29; temperatures are expected to remain below zero and wind chills at or below -20 throughout most of the school day.

This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution so that students are not exposed to dangerous cold temperatures while walking to school or waiting for a school bus. This extreme cold may also impact the operation of school buses and district delivery trucks.

In addition to classes being canceled, there will be no early childhood programs, Metro Kids Care, or school activities on Friday.

At this time, activities scheduled for Saturday – including the Iowa High School Speech Association district contest at Hoover High School – will continue as planned.