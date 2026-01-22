Just Released

Art selected for Ingersoll Projector Showcase

Schedule announced for unique public art installation

January 22, 2026 (DES MOINES) – New works of art will soon light up the night along Ingersoll Avenue this winter and spring. The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand is thrilled to announce the artist selections and schedule for their upcoming Projector Showcase.

The east facade of 2925 Ingersoll Avenue, traditionally the site of “So Much Water So Close to Home” by Iowa artist Matthew Kluber, will temporarily be used as a canvas for three new works of art over the next several months made possible by a rooftop public art projector.

A projector has been showcasing Kluber’s work since 2015, this is the first year that The Avenues has hosted a projector showcase. “So Much Water So Close To Home” will return to the site following the showcase schedule.

Following a public Call for Artists, The Avenues’ Arts & Culture committee reviewed submissions and ultimately selected three pieces:

January 22 – February 18: “A Feast For Your Eyes” by Alyson O’Hara and Genevieve Lavalle, of Des Moines

February 19 – March 18: “Grasp” by Jennifer Leatherby, of Des Moines

March 19 – April 16: “Polychromatic Rabbit” by Heather Vail, of Corydon

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design, 2711 Ingersoll, sponsored an honorarium for each selected artwork, as artists deserve to be compensated for their work.

“This showcase is an opportunity for The Avenues to use our unique public art projector platform to highlight the work of emerging artists from Iowa,” said Lauren Kollauf, executive director of The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand. “We hope the public will be intrigued by the new works and visit our district to see them on display.”

Throughout the showcase period, check The Avenues’ website and social media pages for special artist features and interviews to learn more about their work and process.

The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand has been recognized as a Cultural & Entertainment District by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs since 2020. With more than 35 pieces of art along The Avenues, we continue to enhance the corridor with public art and urban recreation opportunities, supporting our mission to provide a clean, safe, and beautiful environment in the historic heart of Des Moines.