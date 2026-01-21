Just Released

WEST DES MOINES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES 2026 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WEST DES MOINES, IA (Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) has announced its 2026 Board of Directors, a group of local and regional leaders who will help guide the Chamber and support the continued growth of the West Des Moines community. Board members will work closely with Chamber staff to support members, set priorities, and strengthen the business community.

“Our 2026 Board of Directors includes leaders from a wide range of industries and businesses, small, medium, and large,” said Katherine Harrington, president and CEO of the WDM Chamber. “Their experience and commitment will help move our mission forward, and we’re grateful for their willingness to serve our Chamber and community.”

“It is an honor to serve as board chair for the largest Chamber in the region,” said Maria Davis, Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate at R&R Realty Group. “We have built a stellar reputation over the 102 years we have served our city and region, and we have exciting growth plans ahead.”

BOARD MEMBERS FOR 2026 INCLUDE EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS:

• Chair: Maria Davis, Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate / R&R Realty Group

• Chair Elect: Marcia Treichel, Vice President, Community Manager / JPMorgan Chase

• Treasurer: Robert Palmer, Attorney / Nyemaster Goode, P.C.

• Secretary: Anne Cooper, PhD, Fractional Executive, CHRO / Altus CXO

• Past Board Chair: Dave Baccile, Chief Investment Officer / NCMIC

BOARD MEMBERS WITH TWO-YEAR TERMS:

• Casey Decker, President & Chief Operating Officer / Sammons Financial Group

• Nate Hardisty, VP Director of Public Infrastructure / Shive-Hattery

• Jim Dunaway, Division Vice President / Casey’s General Store

• Sanita Dzafic, West Des Moines Branch Manager / Wells Fargo

• Harrison Kruse, Vice President / CBRE | Advisory and Transaction Services

• Mark Peiffer, SR VP & Chief Financial Officer / Des Moines University

• Kourtney Perry, CEO / Privacy, LLC & Ladie Lex Scented Candles

• Sailu Timbo, Business Advisory / Creative Planning Business Services

2026 ONE-YEAR APPOINTEES:

• Sarah Borchers, Global Marketing Leader – Enterprise / ITA Group

• Kristi Edwards, Director / Eide Bailly LLP

• Tom Florian, Free Agent / Community Leader

• Dan Jackson, Senior Vice President / Athene

2026 CITY, COMMUNITY, & CHAMBER REPRESENTATIVES:

• City of West Des Moines: Doug Loots, Global Chief Revenue Officer / Coherent & West Des Moines City Council Member; Ward 3

• WDM Community School District: Dr. Matt Adams, Superintendent

• Waukee Community School District: Dr. Bradley Buck, Superintendent

• DMACC West Campus: Abby Zegers, Executive Campus Dean, Regional Operations

• WDM Leadership Academy: Pat Desenberg, Vice President IT Architecture & Development / NCMIC

• West YP: Evan Guest, Founder & CEO / Guest Strategies

• WDM Ambassadors: Mady Arndt, Mortgage Loan Officer / BANK

• WDM Leads/Latino Trade Network: Yeymi Tobar, Talent Acquisition Manager / Krause Group

To learn more about the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce and the 2026 Board of Directors, visit wdmchamber.org.