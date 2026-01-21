Just Released

Weary Ramblers Win International Blues Challenge in Memphis Chad Elliott Wins Best Guitarist Award

[MEMPHIS, TN] – Weary Ramblers won the solo/duo category of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN on Jan. 17, 2026. In addition, Weary Ramblers member Chad Elliott won Best Guitarist in the solo/duo category.

“It was a surreal moment for the two of us. We both were honored and so proud to represent the great state of Iowa. We also felt overwhelmed with a sense of acceptance into the blues community. We know that we come from a non-traditional approach and are grateful for their support and acknowledgement,” Weary Ramblers member Kathryn Fox said.

Weary Ramblers first won the Iowa Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category. The Central Iowa Blues Society hosts the event each October to look for the best Iowa acts to send to the International Blues Challenge. Weary Ramblers were chosen to represent Iowa blues in the solo/duo category.

On January 14, Weary Ramblers hit the streets of Memphis to compete in The Blues Foundation’s International Blues Challenge with over 130 acts from around the world.

“It was inspiring to be walking Beale Street alongside musicians from all over the world. We had many wonderful conservations with folks from Montreal to Australia, and everywhere in between. They all brought their own interpretation of the blues,” Fox said.

During the four-day event, Weary Ramblers made the cut into the semi-finals and finals before battling for the top spot in the solo/duo category. Finals were held at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Memphis.

“It’s going to open up a lot of doors and get many more ears listening to our music. We can’t wait to see what’s to come and enjoy the ride,” Elliott said.

Not only did they win in the solo/duo category, but Elliott was singled out with an award for Best Guitarist.

“Being a self-taught guitar player, throughout the years, I’ve created a hybrid form of playing that fills out the soundscape for stripped down performances. I have five fingers to work with, and I treat each like a band member. There were a lot of amazing guitar players at this event. Receiving the award for best guitarist was shocking to me, but it also validated all of the years of work I’ve put into playing the guitar,” Elliott said.

This comes on the heels of several wins for the Weary Ramblers. Weary Ramblers won the 2025 Josie Music Award in the “Song of the Year – Americana Duo/Group/Collab” category. They are also winners of the 21st annual International Acoustic Music Awards in the “Best Group/Duo” category. Their self-titled debut album spent 7 weeks at the top of the Contemporary Folk Chart as well. Each of these honors is in a different genre of music – blues, Americana, folk & acoustic.

When asked if Weary Ramblers has a genre, Elliott said, “We consider ourselves to be Americana. This genre is an open one, including blues, country, folk, bluegrass – you name it. It’s made it easy for us to have a label for our sound without putting us in a box.”

Regardless of their genre, the music made by Weary Rambles is making waves. They have two albums currently available. Their most recent album, Driftwood, was released in October 2025.

“We’re planning tours throughout the country. If you’d like to stay up to date, sign up for our monthly newsletter on our website and follow us on social media,” Fox said.

Learn more about Weary Ramblers by visiting www.wearyramblers.com.