United Way of Central Iowa and Bankers Trust Collaborate on Upcoming Episodes of Community Difference Makers Podcast

Des Moines, Iowa (Jan. 20, 2026) – United Way of Central Iowa is collaborating with Bankers Trust on the Community Difference Makers podcast in 2026 to elevate central Iowa’s most critical issues. The first episode is set to release Jan. 21.

Through this collaboration, this season of Community Difference Makers will focus on issues including food insecurity, homelessness, access to childcare and youth violence. The first four episodes address food insecurity, exploring how access to food affects health, dignity and opportunity. Episodes include perspectives from nonprofit leaders, community partners and individuals with lived experience.

“United Way of Central Iowa works to address complex challenges that cannot be solved by one organization alone,” said Mary Sellers, president at United Way of Central Iowa. “This collaboration allows us to elevate community voices and share insight into both the challenges facing our neighbors and the solutions taking shape across central Iowa.”

“Community Difference Makers was created to highlight the people and organizations working to strengthen our communities,” said Emily Abbas, executive vice president, chief consumer banking and marketing officer at Bankers Trust, who also serves as host of the podcast. “Partnering with United Way of Central Iowa brings additional perspective to these conversations.”

Episodes will continue to be released throughout the season and will be available on YouTube and major podcast platforms. Launched by Bankers Trust in 2022, Community Difference Makers serves as a platform to shine a spotlight on the work nonprofits are doing to help the central Iowa community thrive.