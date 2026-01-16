Just Released

Veridian Credit Union Awards $100K in grants to support financial literacy and employment readiness

WATERLOO, Iowa (Jan. 12, 2026) – Veridian Credit Union has awarded $100,000 in grants to 25 nonprofit organizations across Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota through its Successful Financial Future Grants program. Each grant provides up to $5,000 to organizations that address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy education and employment readiness programs.

“Financial success should be within reach for everyone,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “Financial literacy and employment readiness are vital to that effort, and it’s important that we support organizations who are offering those tools in our communities.”

Veridian’s Successful Financial Future Grants provide general operating funds, not for specific projects or programs, but for nonprofit organizations fully engaged in work centered around financial literacy and employment readiness. Organizations receiving funding include:

Northeast Iowa: 43 North Iowa, Friends of the Family, House of Hope, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, The Job Foundation and The Larrabee Center, Inc.

Eastern Iowa: Catherine McAuley Center, Inside Out Reentry, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa and Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, Inc.

Central Iowa: By Degrees Foundation, Iowa Center for Economic Success, Junior Achievement of Central Iowa, Lutheran Services in Iowa and Project IOWA

Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa: Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, Child Saving Institute, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Latino Center of the Midlands, Nebraska Council on Economic Education, The Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education, Together, Women’s Center for Advancement and Youth Emergency Services

Minnesota: A Life of Abundance Institute

Veridian partners with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) to administer Successful Financial Future Grants from the Veridian Credit Union Fund. The next grant cycle opens Sept. 1, 2026. Details are available at veridiancu.org/grants.

