Just Released

Urbandale closes 2025 with record permit activity and one of its strongest housing years on record

Urbandale ended 2025 with its highest-ever overall building-permit activity and valuation, driven by sustained housing demand and continued private investment citywide. The City issued 1,552 building permits in 2025—the most on record—totaling $269.3 million in permitted valuation.

Urbandale, IA – In 2025, Urbandale permitted 646 total dwelling units, including 311 single-family detached homes, 120 townhome units, and 215 multi-family units—marking the third-highest year on record for total dwelling units permitted and one of the strongest multi-family years in the City’s tracked history.

“Urbandale delivered an exceptionally strong year across multiple sectors,” said City Manager David Jones. “Notwithstanding the headwinds facing housing and development, Urbandale delivered a record year for permit value and recorded the highest number of overall housing units constructed since 2004. Investment remains strong, and we expect to see continued confidence to invest in development across the entire community, with specific opportunities for additional westward growth in the future.”

2025 Development Highlights (by the numbers):

· 1,552 building permits issued (highest ever)

· $269,312,396 total permit valuation (highest ever)

· 646 total dwelling units permitted (third-highest year on record)

o 311 single-family detached home permits

o 120 townhome units

o 215 multi-family units



Commercial, retail and restaurant investment was also strong in 2025, totaling approximately $50 million in permitted valuation; momentum the City expects to continue as new rooftops come online.