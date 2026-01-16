Just Released

Des Moines Women’s Club to Award Scholarships

The Des Moines Women’s Club (DMWC) promotes life-long learning opportunities that help scholars reach their educational, professional and personal goals by awarding over $50,000 in scholarships each year.

Scholarships are awarded to high school seniors in the fields of instrumental music, literature, STEM, theater arts, visual arts, and vocal music. College scholarships are available for students who are currently pursuing degrees in elementary education, health sciences, music education, performing arts, visual arts, and other areas of study. Advanced degree scholarships are available for students currently enrolled in a master’s degree program in elementary education or are enrolled at Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

The DMWC scholarship applications are due January 30, 2026, and all funds will be sent to the winning applicants’ school for the 2026-2027 school year.

To learn more about the DMWC or their scholarship opportunities, contact Kim Hansen, dmwclub@hoytsherman.org or 515-348-6946.

The Des Moines Women’s Club enriches members with learning and friendship, helps preserve Hoyt Sherman Place, and supports the arts and education in the community.

Membership in the Des Moines Women’s Club is a warm and rewarding experience, nurturing your specific interests in music, art, public affairs, history, lifestyle, antiques, literature, and drama. Membership in the Club ensures you of the opportunity for new friendships, entertainment, civic involvement, and engagement with many facets of our community and the world.