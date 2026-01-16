Just Released

DES MOINES METRO OPERA ANNOUNCES 40 APPRENTICE ARTISTS FOR 2026 FESTIVAL SEASON

Indianola, IA— Des Moines Metro Opera (DMMO) is pleased to announce the 40 singers selected for the 2026 Frank R. Brownell III Apprentice Artist Program, one of the nation’s oldest and most respected professional training programs for emerging opera artists. Selected from a highly competitive national audition tour, the 2026 cohort includes artists from 19 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Argentina, China, Georgia, Israel, Poland and Singapore.

Founded in 1975, DMMO’s Frank R. Brownell III Apprentice Artist Program celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024 and remains a cornerstone of the company’s artistic mission. Each summer, apprentice artists participate in a seven-week training program designed to provide the necessary skills to bridge the gap between academic study and a professional career. DMMO assembles a staff of talented conductors, coaches and directors to help guide each singer’s development. Lisa Hasson, The Irene Graether Chorus Director and Director of the Apprentice Artist Program, works with General and Artistic Director Michael Egel and Director of Artistic Administration Allen Perriello to craft a variety of assignments for each apprentice’s development over the course of the season.

For the 2026 season, 29 apprentice artists will make their DMMO debuts, with 11 returning for a second summer. Second-year apprentice artist and soprano Margaret Macaira Shannon said, “I am returning to DMMO for another summer because the program truly feels like family. It’s a place where young artists are given meaningful opportunities to perform and to learn from current industry leaders, both on and off the stage. I am incredibly grateful to be returning and can’t wait for summer 2026 to begin!”

A Nationwide—and Global—Search for Excellence

Interest in the program continues to grow each season. In 2025, 1,017 singers applied to audition for the program, including 478 sopranos, 171 mezzo-sopranos, 157 tenors, 136 baritones, 73 basses, and 2 countertenors. Nearly 500 singers were heard in seven cities: Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and Des Moines.

“Few things bring me greater joy than a wonderful day of auditions,” said Michael Egel, the Linda Koehn General and Artistic Director. “Perhaps the most surprising aspect is the sheer number of young people eager to express themselves through song. This year’s apprentice artists join us from across the county and around the world, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to Iowa this summer.”

Members of the 2026 Frank R. Brownell III Apprentice Artist Program

SOPRANOS

Caitlin Aloia, Doylestown, PA

Phoebe Chee, Singapore

Emily Finke, Los Altos, CA

Eliza Lucyna, Gdynia, Poland

Daniela Machado, Weston, FL

Milan McCray, Fort Worth, TX

Zoë Meier-Juhlin, St. Louis, MO

Sarah Rosales, Cedar Rapids, IA

Margaret Macaira Shannon, Austin, TX

Adriana Stepien, Philadelphia, PA

Sara Stevens, Kennesaw, GA

Gabriela Stoloff-Báez, Bayamón, Puerto Rico

MEZZO-SOPRANOS

Emily Amesquita, Seattle, WA

Christine Boddicker, Hinsdale, IL

Morena Galán, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Anya Newsome Hill, Geneva, IL

Lauryn Nelson, Chicago, IL

Yaffa Ovsishcher, Brooklyn, NY

Claire Strong, Mobile, AL

COUNTERTENOR

Ian Pathak, Washington, D.C.

TENORS

Timothy Anderson, Plano, TX

Ethan E. Burck, Aurora, IL

Douglas Culclasure, Greenville, SC

Jerek Fernández, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Edward Ferran, Kalamazoo, MI

Rick Hale, Sharon, PA

Cameron Howard, Irvington, KY

Colin Miller, Albuquerque, NM

Shijin Sun, Wuhan, China

Luka Tsevelidze, Tbilisi, Georgia

BARITONES

Michael Breaux, Killeen, TX

David Drettwan, Elkhorn, WI

Harrison Hancock, Lexington, KY

Mario Manzo, Mesa, AZ

Titus Muzi III, Milwaukee, WI

BASS-BARITONES

Robert Frazier, Star Lake, NY

Matan Abraham Gendelman, Haifa, Israel

Ben Strong, Indiana, PA

Hunter Warnick, Kuna, ID

BASS

Garrett Reider, Wilmington, NC

Launching the Next Generation of Artists

Apprentice artists range in age from their early 20s to early 30s, with some often returning to the program for a second year. Baritone Harrison Hancock, who is returning for his second summer with the program, states “Des Moines Metro Opera is a place where artistry thrives and community is fostered. I was proud to play my part in making a magical season of the highest-quality opera last season and am even prouder to return this summer!”

During the 2026 Festival, 16 apprentice artists will appear in named supporting roles or as soloists in DMMO’s three mainstage productions. In addition, the season features six free concerts showcasing the apprentice artists. The annual Apprentice Spotlight Concert, set for May 30, 2026, marks the official opening of the festival season and features an aria performed by each artist. Four fully staged scenes programs provide the apprentice artists with opportunities to learn extended portions of new roles. The season also includes Stars of Tomorrow, a special concert with the DMMO Festival Orchestra.

“Our founder, Robert L. Larsen, called the company’s training programs the ‘lifeblood of the organization’ and I couldn’t agree more,” said Egel. “A central tenet of the company’s mission is offering professional opportunities to young people emerging into the profession that didn’t exist in this country forty to fifty years ago. It’s fitting that the first notes of our summer season always come from the next generation of artists. I hope audiences will join us to experience the incredible talent on display.”

Professional Development and Industry Exposure

During the seven-week festival, members of the Apprentice Artist Program receive performance opportunities and private musical coachings in standard and contemporary operatic scenes, career training in acting, body movement, diction and languages, audition techniques, stage combat, vocal wellness and life in the business.

In July, apprentice artists have the opportunity to audition for representatives and leaders from major companies that have included The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Washington National Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Minnesota Opera, Palm Beach Opera, Canadian Opera Company, Opera Omaha, and notable artist managers.

Mezzo-soprano Audrey Welsh, a 2024 and 2025 apprentice artist, called the program transformative. “DMMO is a place where singers of every background and stage of career are celebrated for what makes them unique. The mentorship is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The entire company makes you feel valued, seen, and heard.”

About the Frank R. Brownell III Apprentice Artist Program

Established as a cornerstone of Des Moines Metro Opera’s commitment to developing young artists in 1975, the program provides professional experience, mentorship, and performance opportunities for 40 singers at the beginning of their careers. Apprentice Artists perform in the DMMO chorus, cover principal roles, and receive intensive training in acting, movement, and career development.

About Des Moines Metro Opera

Lauded by The New York Times in 2025 as “one of the country’s most successful smaller companies,” Des Moines Metro Opera is a professional opera company based in Indianola, Iowa, presenting more than 100 performances annually across the state. Founded in 1973, DMMO is one of the largest performing arts organizations in the region.

The 2026 Festival Season runs June 26–July 19, featuring Puccini’s Tosca, Carlisle Floyd’s Of Mice and Men and Karol Szymanowski’s King Roger.

Learn more at dmmo.org.