2025 Calendar Year Breaks Record for Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

DES MOINES – State Treasurer Roby Smith announced 2025 was a record-breaking calendar year for reuniting unclaimed property from Great Iowa Treasure Hunt with individuals and businesses. Valued at more than $33.6 million in total assets, over 53,226 claims were paid to the rightful owners or heirs that are past or current Iowans.

“This year Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has already returned $33.6 million from safekeeping back into the hands it belongs to,” said Treasurer Smith. “This breaks the previous record, set in 2024, and we still have a few hours left in the day to push that number up. I encourage every Iowan to visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to see if they have something in safekeeping waiting to be claimed.”

The 2025 calendar year record of $33.6 million surpasses the 2024 record by more than $2.7 million. In addition to setting a record for unclaimed property returned to owners, an additional record was set in November for properties turned over to safekeeping in Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. As of publication, there is more than $648 million in safekeeping waiting to be claimed.

