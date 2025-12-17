Just Released

REACH OUT AND READ MIDWEST AND IOWA TOTAL CARE PARTNER TO DISTRIBUTE 30,000 CHILDREN’S BOOKS STATEWIDE

Collaboration expands early literacy access, caregiver–child connection, and health education for families across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa. (Dec. 5, 2025) – Reach Out and Read Midwest is proud to announce a new partnership with Iowa Total Care that will place 30,000 children’s books in the hands of families across Iowa. A $10,000 grant from Iowa Total Care will support the purchase of 10,000 new books, supplemented by 20,000 copies of the organization’s own titles Susie’s Big Day and Doc the Dog’s Healthy Habits to further promote early literacy and healthy routines.

Participating pediatric clinics statewide will distribute these books during well-child visits, with additional copies available for children seen during sick visits or other appointments. Each book helps spark language development, encourage positive behaviors, and strengthen the bond between children and their caregivers through shared reading.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Iowa Total Care to make early literacy and health education more accessible for Iowa families,” said Laura Holms, Midwest Regional Director for Reach Out and Read. “This partnership allows us to reach thousands of children with books that inspire curiosity, confidence, and good health habits from the start.”

“Iowa Total Care is proud to support Reach Out and Read’s mission,” said Bryan Sanders, Iowa Total Care Plan President & CEO. “By combining stories that children love with messages about healthy living, we’re helping families build brighter, healthier futures.”

For decades, Reach Out and Read Midwest has been committed to ensuring that every child, regardless of zip code, has access to books and early literacy support in the places they already receive trusted guidance, pediatric clinics. This initiative reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to helping families build strong foundations for learning and wellbeing.

To learn more about Reach Out and Read Midwest and its impact in Iowa, visit ReachOutandRead.org/Midwest.