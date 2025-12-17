Just Released

City of Grimes to Build New Public Administration Building

The Grimes City Council approved plans to build a new Public Administration Building. The building will combine staff who currently work in City Hall and the Grimes Community Complex (GCC).

“This project reflects years of thoughtful planning,” said Development Services Director Alex Pfaltzgraff. “After first investing in critical community facilities like the Library and Public Safety Center, the Council prioritized a purpose-built space that enhances how City staff engage with the public.”

The growing community is building the new space for two reasons. City Hall will be torn down when Highway 44 is expanded. That project will be done in coordination with the DOT, and the exact date has not been set. Also, the GCC is facing $10 million in repairs. The building has several structural, HVAC, and sanitary sewer issues that have sent staff home and disrupted City services.

The $8.5 million building will be in Waterworks Park at the corner of James St and Highway 44. This central location is also home to the City’s popular Splash Pad. Additional parking will be added for the Splash Pad as part of the project. The City’s vacant former Library building is in the park and will be torn down in the spring.

The City hired consultants to evaluate whether the former Library could be reused or expanded. Their findings showed the building’s size and condition would not meet the City’s needs. Additionally, the building is too close to Hwy 44 to remain once the road is expanded.

The GCC will remain open for programs as the City evaluates future uses, redevelopment, or sale of the building. The City is also looking into new options for community spaces.

Construction on the Public Administration building will begin in the spring of 2026, and the building will open in 2027.