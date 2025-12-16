Just Released

Special Olympics Iowa Inducts Twelve Individuals into Hall of Fame

Grimes, Iowa – Special Olympics Iowa inducted the 2025 class, 12 individuals, into the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame on December 11th.

The Hall of Fame class includes four Special Olympics Iowa athletes – Rob Beard (Marshalltown), Corey Leonhard (Muscatine), Laura Lea Smith (Eldridge), and Britt Sandahl (Urbandale); and eight volunteers – Brad and Julie Benge (Fort Madison), John ‘Spider’ Christiansen (Clinton), John and Jeanne MacDonald (Johnston), Ann Vandehaar (Spencer), Scott Bryant (Donnellson), and Chris McCormick (Montrose). The induction ceremony took place at West48 Conference Center in West Des Moines.

The mission of Special Olympics is to help persons with intellectual disabilities to participate as productive and respected members of the community, using sports as a catalyst. Hall of Fame inductees are individuals who have been involved with Special Olympics Iowa for more than 10 years, and continually strive to reach this goal by being leaders and innovators in the Special Olympics movement.

Rob Beard is 48 years old and has been participating in Special Olympics since elementary school. He has competed in track and field, bowling, cross country skiing, cheerleading, golf, swimming and cycling. Rob’s coaches describe him as the definition of an athlete, showing true sportsmanship, energy, positivity, and encouragement.

Corey Leonhard has been active in Special Olympics since 1982, and has served Special Olympics Iowa as an athlete, coach, board member, global messenger, and leader to many. He has represented the state of Iowa in seven national and international competitions, including World Games in Ireland and China.

Laura Lea Smith first got involved with Special Olympics nearly 50 years ago, and has tried almost every sport Special Olympics Iowa has to offer. Smith most recently started focusing her time on powerlifting, bocce, pickleball, and bowling, and became Scott County Special Olympics’ first female powerlifter in the Quad Cities.

Britt Sandahl has participated in Special Olympics for 40 years. She has competed in 11 of SOIA’s sports, and also serves as a global messenger, spreading awareness of inclusion and Special Olympics to everyone she meets. When she’s not competing, Britt lends her time to SOIA as a volunteer, fundraiser, and spokesperson.

Brad and Julie Benge have been volunteering for Special Olympics for over 45 years and collectively have over 70 years of involvement with SOIA. Brad was the founder of Special Olympics delegations in both Mt. Pleasant and Fort Madison. They have served as area directors, delegation managers, coaches, chaperones, volunteers, and general support for all Special Olympics Iowa athletes and their families.

John ‘Spider’ Christiansen started volunteering with Clinton County Special Athletes in the 1980’s, and was instrumental in growing the program from 65 athletes to more than 150 today. He started as a bowling volunteer and his involvement blossomed into various roles and numerous sports spanning decades. Now in his 90’s, Spider continues to support Special Olympics Iowa athletes.

John and Jeanne MacDonald have been involved with Special Olympics Iowa since the organization was only a couple years old, first volunteering at a SOIA event in 1971. They have served the organization as volunteers, event organizers, medical staff, fundraisers, parents, and John as a board member and past president of the SOIA board of directors. Due in part to their involvement, SOIA has grown from approximately 50 athletes in 1971 to more than 10,000 today.

Ann Vandehaar started the Spencer Community Tigers Special Olympics program in 1987 by connecting the adult program to the school’s team, and has served as a coach, volunteer, chaperone, fundraiser, and spectator ever since. In her free time, Ann also serves on the ADA council in Spencer, which strives to bring awareness and accessibility to individual with disabilities in the community.

Scott Bryant was a law enforcement officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary for 17 years. As such, he first became involved in Special Olympics Iowa with the Law Enforcement Torch Run; an annual run that takes place to raise awareness of and funds for SOIA athletes and programs. In 2004, while participating in the Torch Run, Bryant sacrificed his life to save another officer, was struck by a vehicle, and died.

Chris McCormick has been involved with Special Olympics through the Law Enforcement Torch Run for 24 years. After Bryant’s passing, McCormick carried on his memory and legacy by creating the Scott Bryant Memorial Poker Run; an annual event that has been held for more than two decades, and raises funds for Special Olympics Iowa. 2026 will be the 22nd and final year of the Scott Bryant Memorial Poker Run.

More information about the Special Olympics Iowa Hall of Fame can be found here.