Just Released

KCCI Giving Tuesday telethon raises nearly $533,000

DES MOINES, Iowa – KCCI-TV’s sixth annual Food Bank of Iowa Hunger-Free Holidays telethon on Giving Tuesday raised a record $532,937.73 to help Iowans facing food insecurity. That translates to 888,230 meals.

The campaign continues and donations will be accepted through Dec. 31 at hungerfreeholidays.org. Thanks to a $100,000 donation from Corteva Agriscience, all gifts will be matched up to that amount until Dec. 31.

Last year, the month-long Hunger-Free Holidays campaign raised more than $2.7 million.

“In a year filled with challenges and uncertainty, one thing is clear: We can count on KCCI and its viewers to provide food and hope for Iowans facing hunger this holiday season,” said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Tami Nielsen. “I’m grateful for this long-term partnership, which makes a difference in the lives of thousands of Iowa families and individuals who need our support now more than ever before.”

Nielsen also expressed deep appreciation for corporate sponsors who bolstered the telethon through generous matching funds, doubling (and tripling) the impact of every dollar donated.

“At KCCI, we have been humbled over the past six years by the generosity of our viewers toward Food Bank of Iowa,” said KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather. “I am proud of my colleagues who, through empathy and leadership, distinguish us as Iowa’s News Leader. I encourage our viewers to continue helping in this crucial mission.”

Corporate sponsors for the 2025 Hunger-Free Holidays campaign include:

F&G – $100,000 Giving Tuesday match

F&G has sponsored all six years of the Hunger-Free Holidays campaign, donating more than a half-million dollars toward the effort. F&G also sponsors Food Bank of Iowa’s Polk County veterans’ mobile food distribution and school pantries at Brubaker Elementary, King Elementary and the Kurtz Opportunity Center.

“At F&G, supporting our communities is an important part of our mission,” said F&G Senior Advisor John Currier. “Through volunteering and giving back to vital organizations like Food Bank of Iowa, we live our values, strengthen relationships and make a positive impact in the communities where our team members live and work.”

Maverik — $100,000 Giving Tuesday match

Maverik is a leading convenience store brand and proud partner of Feeding America. The company’s philanthropy efforts focus on hunger relief, education and outdoor enrichment.

“Maverik is a family-owned business, and we have been part of the communities we serve since 1928,” said Waleed Wadi, senior director of facilities. “Standing with our neighbors is who we are, and one of our key pillars of giving is fighting local hunger.”

Osmundson Manufacturing Co. — $60,000 Giving Tuesday match

This is Osmundson Manufacturing’s third matching gift to Food Bank of Iowa’s annual Hunger-Free Holidays telethon. Osmundson also sponsors school pantries at Perry High School and Greene County High School, as well as the BackPack Program™ at Perry Elementary.

Osmundson President and CEO Heather Bruce says no child should have to go to school hungry.

“It should not be something a 6-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 17-year-old has to think about: ‘Where am I getting food? Am I going to be able to stay awake in class because of these things?’,” Bruce said.

Des Moines Area Association of Realtors — $50,000 Giving Tuesday donation

The Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS® is proud to announce a $50,000 donation to Food Bank of Iowa’s Hunger-Free Holidays, reinforcing the association’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities its members serve.

“REALTORS® are deeply connected to the neighborhoods where we live and work,” said Eric Webster, DMAAR president. “Strong communities start with meeting basic needs. When families are fed and supported, neighborhoods thrive, and that stability strengthens our schools, our workforce, and our real estate markets. We’re honored to support Food Bank of Iowa in the vital work it does every day.”

ClaimDOC — $30,000 Giving Tuesday donation

Giving back to the community is a priority for ClaimDOC, a longtime Food Bank of Iowa donor and sponsor of four of its school pantries: Brody Middle School, Lincoln High School, Valley Southwoods Freshman High School and Parkview Middle School.

“It’s not just about writing checks; it’s about showing up. Multiple times a year we show up on Saturday mornings to package food. We also do food drives . . . and everybody’s hands on. It’s really personal for us,” said ClaimDOC CEO Ben Krambeck.

Toyota of Des Moines and your local Toyota dealers — $30,000 Giving Tuesday donation

Amid the critical need for food assistance, Toyota of Des Moines and your local Toyota dealers have invested in hunger relief this season. This is their first donation to Food Bank of Iowa.

“Our thanks to Food Bank of Iowa for all the great work you do for our community,” said JP Phillips, general manager, Toyota of Des Moines.

Corteva Agriscience – $100,000 match continues through Dec. 31

Corteva has provided a matching gift of $100,000 to Hunger-Free Holidays as part of the company’s long-term commitment and volunteerism. Corteva has supported Hunger-Free Holidays every year.

“At Corteva, we’re driven by a mission to help farmers feed the world – and that starts right here at home,” said Judd O’Connor, executive vice president, Seed Business Unit for Corteva. “In Iowa, 1 in 8 people face hunger and we’re grateful for Food Bank of Iowa, its agency partners and the volunteers who work every day to make a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

Additional corporate sponsors contributed to Hunger-Free Holidays

Food Bank of Iowa also thanks and recognizes the following for their generous contributions during this year’s Hunger-Free Holidays telethon:

Anonymous

Bankers Trust

Barr-Nunn Transportation

Suzie Glazer Burt

Forvis Mazars

Great Southern Bank

GreenState Credit Union

KCCI 8 News

Scheels

Veridian Credit Union

Vermeer Charitable Foundation

The Waldinger Corp.