Just Released

235 Individuals Expected to Take the Polar Plunge in Support of Special Olympics Iowa this Saturday, December 6

West Des Moines, IA – Special Olympics Iowa invites the public to show their support by taking the plunge at the annual West Des Moines Polar Plunge® presented by Polar Seltzer on Saturday, December 6th at Raccoon River Park.

The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to show their support for Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners by taking a dip in frigid waters. Individuals and groups can participate in the plunge by plunging solo or as a team, tossing a boss, sponsoring an individual or team, or volunteering at the event.

For the first time at this location, plungers will jump into Special Olympics Iowa’s mobile polar plunge trailer, a state-of-the-art “pool on wheels” which allows Special Olympics Iowa to host polar plunges almost anywhere. It will be a change for West Des Moines plungers, as they generally run into Raccoon River.

Those not interested in plunging into cold water can register as a “chicken” and raise pledges without entering the water.

Individuals must raise a minimum of $75 to participate. Everyone that raises a minimum of $75 will receive a t-shirt, the opportunity to plunge, admission to the pre-party, a meal, and prizes. Fundraising beyond the minimum enables participants the opportunity to earn additional incentive items.

“It is inspiring to see the public come out and support not only the athletes within their own communities, but all Special Olympics Iowa athletes,” shared Erin Smal, Event Coordinator. “I look forward to seeing the different costumes teams come up with and the overall excitement around the Polar Plunge. Every plunger and chicken receives a t-shirt and meal with their registration, in addition to the goodwill feeling of supporting thousands of Iowans with intellectual disabilities.”

All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help to continue providing year-round sports training and competition, health education, Unified Champion Schools, and leadership programming for more than 10,700 Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners.

Thank you to our West Des Moines Polar Plunge® sponsors: Polar Seltzer, Ankeny Centennial High School; West Des Moines Police Department; Iowa State Sherriff’s and Deputies’ Association; Iowa Egg Council; Valley Pool & Hot Tubs, Inc; Iowa CTS Cleaners; Midwest Regional Dive Team; and West Des Moines EMS.

Event Details

When: Saturday, December 6th

Time: Plunge starts at 12:00pm

Registration/Check-In: 9:45am-11:45am

Where: Raccoon River Park Nature Lodge (2500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50265)

Media Note: Media are welcome to cover the Polar Plunge and pre-party. Plunge participants, athletes, planning committee members, and SOIA staff will be available for interviews.